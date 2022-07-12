These 'secret' Apple true wireless noise-canceling earbuds have crashed to an incredibly low price

If you're hoping to score an excellent Prime Day deal on a pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, then this deal is worth checking out not just because of a truly deep discount, but because we've tested and reviewed the Beats Fit Pro ourselves, and they're among our favorite earbuds to use for outdoor hikes and gym workouts.

On top of that, as our review notes, "The Beats Fit Pro are basically the Apple AirPods Pro with a few modifications" thanks to packing the H1 chip inside to make it easy to switch between your Apple devices, with similar sound quality to the AirPods Pro.

The last time we saw the new Beats Fit Pro drop in price was in June, when they plummeted from $199 to $179.95. If you haven't taken advantage of the discount, Prime Day is your lucky day as these workout headphones are seeing a 20% price cut. That brings the price tag to a record low of $159.96 (opens in new tab), which is valid for all four colorways available.

Beats has been knocking it out of the park with its latest releases, and these are no different. They deliver excellent sound quality and noise cancellation that rivals that of the AirPods Pro. Better yet, they come with wing tips that secure them in your ears during those intense workouts.

Whether you're jogging, doing burpees, or jump roping, you can rest assured that the Beats Fit Pro will stay in your ears no matter how sweaty you are.

Of course, there are other things we love about these workout earbuds as well – like the six-hour battery life (up to 24 hours with the charging case) and Spatial Audio support. However, it's the fact that they stay in place that keeps up motivated, as they lets us focus less on our gear and more on our training.

There's another perk for budget-minded consumers. You're getting near-AirPods Pro quality in terms of sound and noise cancellation without the AirPods Pro price. These earbuds at $50 cheaper, and that's without this all-time-low Prime Day price. The only way you could get these earbuds cheaper is if you get them used.

Amazon Prime members will also enjoy free fast shipping, which is a good thing since summer bod training is now. Not a Prime member? Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Beats Fit Pro from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

