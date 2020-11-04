These are the iPhone deals we expect to see over Black Friday

Black Friday is approaching fast, so fast in fact that some retailers have already gone live with early deals! So with the event closing in, let's discuss the all-important iPhone deals.

If you've been holding out this year, looking to get your hands on discounted Black Friday iPhone deals, the good news is that 2020 is looking like a great year for it.

Not only is there a massive range of devices readily available from Apple, but the options are more varied than ever. Older handsets like the iPhone XR and 11 have seen significant price drops, there are four iPhone 12 devices out there and the iPhone SE is offering Apple for an actually affordable price!

Thanks to the speed at which Apple discontinues handsets, we can't imagine you'll see many devices older than the XR appear and even the XS and XS Max are questionable at best.

While normally that would cause issues for those trying to stick on a lower budget, the iPhone SE and XR seem to be filling that gap quite nicely. But what exactly can you expect for each handset?

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max:

For those keenly holding out for Apple's latest, we wouldn't get your hopes up. While normally this would be a fiercely competitive battle-ground for retailers to one up each other, this year feels different.

Last year the iPhone 11 was the device every retailer was going big on but it had a good few months between launch and Black Friday to settle in a bit. The iPhone 12 range hasn't even fully been launched with the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max coming this week.

With such a short turn-around between the launch of iPhone 12 deals and Black Friday, we wouldn't expect retailers in either the US or UK to have the budgets to really commit to some great iPhone 12 contracts.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max:

If you've managed to hold out a whole year to buy iPhone 11 deals, your patience looks like it will have paid off. All signs point to the iPhone 11 range being the golden spot of Black Friday phone deals and that is mostly thanks to the iPhone 12.

As soon as Tim Cook announced we'd moved onto the iPhone 12, the Apple Store saw both the iPhone 11 and XR come way down in price making the iPhone 11...an affordable handset!

Combine this with the fact that every retailer under the sun will want to be stocking iPhone deals but doesn't have the funds to go for the iPhone 12, and it is clear where the best potential lies.

How much this will spread to the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max is unclear and while both the larger devices could see similar discounts, they could just as well be ignored for the far cheaper base option.

iPhone XR, XS and XS Max:

Like the iPhone 11 range, the cheapest of the three is where we would see retailers go all in. And it's for the same reason as above, once the iPhone 12 reveal had closed up, the iPhone XR was cut in price.

However, this is the second time the XR has come down in cost, now sitting at just £499/$499. That's a pretty ridiculous £300 cheaper than it was when it launched and if you don't care about its old age of two years, that price cut is sure to make this a bargain option this Black Friday.

As for the iPhone XS and XS Max, your chances of a discount look far less likely. Both handsets have been discontinued from the Apple Store and thanks to their old age and lack of any major price cut, won't be considered as worthwhile as the cheaper XR.

iPhone SE and older cheap iPhones:

Everything points to the iPhone SE seeing some great discounts this year. It's new but has been on the market long enough for retailers to discount it, it's Apple's one budget phone and it is hugely popular.

With all of that in mind, those hoping for a budget iPhone should keep an eye out for this as their top choice. As for older devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPhone 7, we see it as being highly unlikely they will show their faces.

Most retailers have likely run out of stock and those that still have some lying around will have already discounted them so much that they can't drop prices much further.