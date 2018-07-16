The 8 best 4K TV deals on Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is here! And although there's going to be plenty of chances to grab smaller gadgets, accessories and essentials at heavily discounted prices, with huge reductions on all kinds of technology, it's the perfect excuse to buy yourself a brand new television for a fraction of the price it was on sale for last week.

There are lots of Prime Day television deals, but to save you the trouble of endless scrolling we've collected together our top three that give you the best discounts on a range of telly sizes. From a massive 65-inch TV from Philips to a more humble 50-inch bargain from Hisense, you'll be saving hundreds of pounds with all three options.

But that doesn't mean there aren't lots of other TV deals worth checking out. If the three below don't suit your budget, your tastes or the size of your living room, scroll down for the best of the rest. There are still huge savings to be had on televisions from some of the biggest and best names in home technology. Get ready to feast your eyes!

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Philips 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Plus | was £1,300 now £909

The power of Android is the brains behind the Philips 65PUS7303 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and 3-sided Ambilight. The Ambilight tech means the TV emits a wide glow from the screen to the wall behind it, which creates a more immersive experience - especially for movies and gaming. View Deal

Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD | was £479 now £369 at Amazon

Here's a super-cheap 50-inch TV which has just become even cheaper thanks to a £110 Prime Day discount. The Hisense H50A6200UK 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV comes with Freeview Play, which lets you catch up on the last seven days of TV and watch, pause and rewind live TV. You also get access to built-in apps, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and BBC iPlayer. View Deal

Other televisions to consider

Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready HDR | was £264.02 now £195

This is a real bargain for anyone looking for a cheap TV. The Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU offers a 32-inch HD Ready HDR display and a slim, streamlined design.View Deal

Philips 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR | was £1,499 now £1,199

Save £300 on the Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV with Android Smart TV, Ambilight on 3 sides, HDR Perfect technology, Freeview HD and a 30w sound system.View Deal

Philips 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Plus | was £1,100 now £769

There's a saving of £330 to be had on this super-sized Philips 65PUS6753 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and 3-sided Ambilight.View Deal

Toshiba 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR | was £799 now £649.99

A big, big screen for a not so big price tag. Save a tidy £150 on the affordable Toshiba 65U5863DB 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Freeview Play built in.View Deal

LG 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV: £1395 now £849 at Amazon

The LG 55SK8000PLB boasts a 55-inch Super UHD 4K HDR LED panel, Freeview Play and smart TV functions. This is the 2018 model too, so you know you're getting the latest tech under the hood.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV: £2199 now £1469.99 at Amazon

The LG 65SK8000PLB boasts a huge 65-inch Super UHD 4K HDR LED panel, Freeview Play and smart TV functions. This big screen comes with a big saving of over £700 too - get in!View Deal

That's our pick of the best televisions available for you this Amazon Prime Day 2018. Although the deals are pretty incredible, be sure to take the time to figure out that you're getting the right size, style and priced TV for you and your living room. It's easy to get caught up in the deal frenzy after all!

But armed with knowledge of the best deals out there and what you can expect to pay for TVs in a range of sizes, we're confident in your bargain hunting know-how.