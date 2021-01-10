Take control of your Mac's privacy and security with this exclusive deal

With the latest tools from MacKeeper, users can secure and optimize their Apple devices with ease. That includes cleaning the memory, shielding against security threats and freeing up disk space, all of which will make any Mac feel like new.

Exclusively for readers of TechRadar Pro, MacKeeper is offering its 24-month plan for as little as $118.80 (€118.80/£118.80), down from $358.80. That's a whopping 66% discount.

The 12-month plan is available at a 46% discount, billed annually at $95.40 (€95.40/£143.40), and the 6-month plan now comes in at $59.64 (€59.64/£77.70).

MacKeeper 24-Month plan: $358.80 $118.80 at MacKeeper

Address a range of Mac issues, including full disk space, slow performance and malware threats, with MacKeeper’s most trusted set of tools, built off the back of 10 years of market experience.View Deal

With over 1.4 million satisfied users, the newest version of MacKeeper not only fine-tunes performance and seamlessly protects all Macs (running macOS 10.11 onwards) from malware, but also boasts an all-new look.

Other notable features include notarization by Apple, a consumer-focused UX that offers sophisticated protection, an unlimited VPN, an easy-to-use dashboard and a data breach monitoring service.

Why is this a great deal?

With MacKeeper, users can scan for and fix Mac issues with one click, safeguard personal data around the clock with new real-time protection and browse the web anonymously. Expert assistance is also close at hand, for any trickier issues.

This deal gives readers a chance to experience these features and more at an affordable price.