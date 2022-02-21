Shield all your accounts from attack with this top password manager

Proper password hygiene doesn’t need to be a chore with one of the best password managers installed on your devices.

Instead of having to come up with your own strong and unique passwords for each of your online accounts, you can use a password generator to do so instead.

In addition, a password manager like Keeper can store all of your account credentials inside an encrypted vault. Then when you need to input your username and password to access an online account, Keeper’s autofill feature brings this process down to a matter of seconds.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $24.49/year| 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.

Keeper Family Plan: $52.49/year | 5 users

Save 30% - Excellent value for money, this plan allows for multiple users (up to 5 on one device), so it's great for families or groups trying to cut the costs.

Not only is Keeper Password Manager one of our top-rated password managers but the company is currently running a promotion for TechRadar Pro readers where you can get 30% off the price of either its Unlimited or Family plans.

Thanks to this deal, the Keeper Unlimited Plan is now available for just $24.49 (£20.99) for a whole year. However, if you want to keep the credentials of your entire family safe, an annual Keeper Family Plan can be had for $52.49 (£50.39) for up to five users.

Why is this a great deal?

Coming up with and memorizing hundreds of different unique passwords can be a daunting task for anyone. However, with Keeper Password Manager, you don’t have to, and all of your passwords will be available from any device and any location so you can securely log in to all of your accounts.

While keeping your passwords stored securely is the main benefit, you also get access to loads of additional features designed to help you stay protected online including dark web monitoring, encrypted messaging, secure file sharing, emergency access and more.

If you happen to run into any problems, Keeper offers 24/7 live chat support and is available by phone as well. The company also has an extensive online knowledge base with plenty of videos and articles for those that want to learn more about other steps they can take to further protect themselves online.

Keeper is currently offering 30% off both its individual and family plans until February 28, so sign up now if you don’t want to miss out on this excellent deal.