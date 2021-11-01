Sonos Cyber Monday deals 2021: early discounts and what to expect

If you're looking for the best wireless speakers money can buy, Sonos is a great place to start - and if you shop during Cyber Monday, you could bag yourself a real bargain.

We'll be here to round up the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals we can find in the US and the UK, so you can save money on excellent models like the Sonos Move, Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Sonos Sub and more.

Cyber Monday 2021 kicks off on November 29, following Black Friday on November 26 - and it'll give you an extra chance to save money on your next speaker or soundbar.

So far, we haven't seen any substantial early Sonos discounts - but that could change very quickly, so we'd recommend bookmarking our guide to the best Black Friday Sonos deals and checking back in the run up to the sales event. That's especially true if you're on the hunt for a Christmas gift - global chip shortages have hit the AV industry particularly hard, so waiting times for Sonos speakers could be longer than usual, and we'd urge you to pick up an early deals when you spot them.

Right now, Sonos deals are few and far between, with the company even increasing the prices of most of its devices recently. But that doesn't mean we won't see some excellent Sonos deals this Cyber Monday.

Last year, retailers slashed the price of Sonos speakers by around $100 / £100. As second-gen devices like the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) were launched this year, you can expect older Sonos speakers to get significant discounts in November.

To help you prepare for Cyber Monday 2021, we've created this guide, where we'll be showcasing the best Sonos deals as soon as they drop between now and November 29.

Keep reading to find out when Cyber Monday Sonos deals are likely to land, where you should be focusing your search and all the best Sonos speaker deals available right now.

Today's best Sonos deals

If you're looking for a new Sonos sound system, we highly recommend you wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, if for whatever reason you can't, we've scoured the web for the best Sonos speaker deals available right now in your region.

As you can see, there aren't many discounts at the moment, but we expect that will change in the next few weeks as retailers begin their early sales.

Cyber Monday Sonos deals: our predictions

Cyber Monday Sonos deals tend to include most of the company's lineup of speakers, soundbars, subwoofers, and amplifiers, so it's worth keeping an eye out for the best discounts across the entire range.

This year, it's a good idea to look out for deals on the Sonos One, as it's a little older now. The Sonos Beam has also had a refresh this year, so the first-gen model could be discounted over Cyber Monday.

Whatever Sonos speaker you go for, don't be fooled by the company's recent price increases, which span most of its products. A $100 / £100 discount on the Sonos Arc may seem like a bargain, but this would only bring the soundbar down to its original RRP. You can find the full list of Sonos price increases here for more information.

The Sonos One (pictured) is likely to be discounted over Cyber Monday 2021. (Image credit: Sonos)

When will the Cyber Monday Sonos deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday 2021 falls on November 29, the Monday immediately following Black Friday. It gives shoppers one more chance before Christmas to save on a range of items, including audio visual equipment - so Sonos speakers and soundbars are likely to be in the mix. Saying that, Sonos deals could carry on until the first week of December, which is what we saw during last year's sales period. Even though we haven't seen any big discounts yet, now is a great time to start looking for Sonos deals, and you should be prepared to continue your search into early December. Alternatively, bookmark this page and we'll do the looking for you.

Will Sonos speaker deals be better on Cyber Monday? It's hard to say, which is why we'd recommend snapping up a good Sonos deal as soon as you spot one. Plus, with delivery times longer than usual, you shouldn't wait around for Cyber Monday if you see a brilliant Sonos deal on Black Friday. Still, it's possible that the deals will be better over Cyber Monday. That's because Cyber Monday is when we usually see site-wide discounts as opposed to the individual deals you get on Black Friday - and the Sonos website could do a big Cyber Monday promotion and discount its products across the board.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Sonos deals

Last year's deals have come and gone, but that doesn't mean they aren't worth paying attention to. That's because they can give you a hint at what 2021's Cyber Monday Sonos offers might look like and clue you in as to whether any offers you see before Cyber Monday are worth jumping on.

We have deals for both the US and UK, so check them out to get a feel for the Sonos speaker discounts that were available in your region last Cyber Monday.

US: Best Sonos Cyber Monday deals last year

Image Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker: $399 $299 at Amazon

The Sonos Move is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market thanks to its superb sound quality, excellent connectivity and 10-hour battery life. At $100 off the regular price, now's a great time to try it out for yourself. View Deal

Image Sonos Beam Soundbar: $399 $299 at Sonos

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, don't miss the deal happening right now on the Sonos Beam that's $100 off on Sonos for Cyber Monday. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers. View Deal

Image Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: $699 $599 at Amazon

For cinephiles, the best deal happening on Sonos products is the Sonos Sub sale that shaves $100 off the walloping subwoofer. At 32.4 pounds it's a serious step up from the small speakers you might be used to, and when paired up with a Sonos soundbar can really add some oomph to the low-end. View Deal

UK: Best Sonos Cyber Monday deals last year

Image Sonos Beam Soundbar (White): £399 £299 at John Lewis

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune up, don't miss the deal happening right now on the Sonos Beam that's £100 off on John Lewis this week. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers. View Deal

Image Sonos Move Bluetooth Speaker: £399 £299 at John Lewis

Earlier this year we dubbed the Sonos Move the best portable Bluetooth speaker on the market thanks to its superb sound quality, excellent interconnectivity and 10-hour battery life. At £100 off the regular price, now's a great time to try it out for yourself. View Deal

Image Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: £699 £599 at John Lewis

For cinephiles, the best deal happening on Sonos products is the Sonos Sub sale that shaves £100 off the walloping subwoofer. At 32.4 pounds it's a serious step up from the small speakers you might be used to, and when paired up with a Sonos soundbar can really add some oomph to the low-end. View Deal

Tips for buying a Sonos speaker this Cyber Monday

Sonos produces many different speakers and sound systems, so picking the best one can be tough. To help you figure out which Black Friday deal will be best for you we're here to explain which speakers from Sonos will be best for your needs.

If you've got some cash to play with, the Sonos Play: 5 is a powerful speaker that's sure to fill your home with great-sounding tunes from your favorite streaming services. During Cyber Monday even a slight discount on this speaker could make it an exceptionally tempting offer.

If you're after the best wireless speaker around, check out the Sonos One. The soundstage it produces is splendid and with Google and Amazon Alexa assistant support you'll be able to listen to your favorite tracks just by asking the Sonos One to play them.

Need a soundbar? The Sonos Arc is our favorite model, but the new Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a great choice if you're on a budget - and the fact that there's a newer model means the older Sonos Beam could see some heavy discounts.

If you value portability you'll want to find the best Sonos Move and Sonos Roam deals. Not only are these Bluetooth speakers great for setting up on-the-go party tunes, but the great sound quality and full support of the Sonos app makes this a brilliant speaker to have in your home too.

3 best Sonos speakers to look for on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Sonos)

The best Sonos soundbar you can buy is the Sonos Arc, and we'll be keeping a keen eye on any discounts this Cyber Monday.

It comes with support for the Dolby True HD and Dolby Digital Plus sound codes to deliver the best quality lossless audio from your Blu-ray discs and streaming services. It then enhances the 3D soundscape using Dolby Atmos object tracks to bounce certain sounds off the walls around you so they feel like they’re coming at you from all angles.

While all this might sound complicated, the Sonos Arc setup couldn’t be simpler, involving just a couple of steps on the smartphone app. The minimalist cable connections and all-in-one system construction add to this no-fuss feeling and streamlined aesthetic – making it the best soundbar you can buy in 2021.

Read more: Sonos Arc review

(Image credit: Sonos)

If you're in the market for a cleanly designed, exceptional sounding connected speaker, you'll find none better than the Sonos One - and it's sure to be discounted this Cyber Monday. Offering the best of both Sonos' multi-room speaker platform and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant's smart home prowess, the Sonos One is the pinnacle of connectivity.

Want to hear your favorite song from Spotify? All you need to do is ask! Want every speaker in the upstairs to play the same song? Group them together via the Sonos app and you'll have a house party in minutes.

While there are more powerful speakers on the market, the Sonos One is more than capable of filling your room with sound - and multiroom support means your whole home could be rocking, too.

Read more: Sonos One review

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Roam is our pick for the best Bluetooth speaker on the planet, with a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity features, and smart home control.

With both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Sonos Roam works as a portable speaker as well as part of your wider multi-room Sonos system – and with Google Assistant and Alexa onboard, it doubles up a smart speaker too.

In spite of its (relatively) low price you’re getting a lot for your money here - and if it's discounted over Cyber Monday, it'll be a real bargain.

Read more: Sonos Roam review