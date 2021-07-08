Snap up this Ninja smoothie maker for (almost) its lowest price ever

The best blenders can puree fruit and vegetables into silky smoothies in seconds, ensuring you can sup on a nutritious drink in no time. But they can be a pricey purchase – so a blender deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK , reducing it to £69 from £89.99 , a saving that’s almost as good as those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best blender deals in your region.)

Today's best Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ deal in the UK

Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ BN495UK: £89.99 £69.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £20 off the cost of this personal blender, which comes with two presets to ensure making soups and smoothies is as simple as possible. While this isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this blender, it still offers incredibly good value and it won’t last long – so if you’re looking for a smoothie maker we suggest you grab this deal now.View Deal

The Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ comes with two 700ml single-serve cups that allow you to blend your smoothie, sauce or dip and take it with you, without having to decant the dish you created. Just remove the cup from the blender base, unscrew the blade section and replace it with one of the to-go lids.

On test, we found the Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ took just over a minute to combine frozen strawberries and raspberries, with avocado, oat milk and chia seeds into a smooth, evenly blended drink. We did find the smoothie maker was noisy, registering 99dB when in operation . However, as you’ll only hear the sound for short bursts at a time, we think the noise level is acceptable.

