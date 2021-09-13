This leading password manager has slashed its prices for a limited time

Keeping your online accounts and sensitive files away from cybercriminals is a must, but memorizing strong and unique passwords for all your web-based services can be a nightmare.

Thankfully, with a leading password manager, securing account credentials and personal data is simple - and there's no need to compromise on convenience.

For a limited time only, Keeper Security has slashed 30% off the price of its popular Unlimited and Family plans for readers of TechRadar Pro.

The Keeper Unlimited plan now comes in at a seriously affordable $24.49/£20.99 per year, with unlimited password storage, secure password generation, autofill and more.

If you need access for as many as five users, the Keeper Family plan is the way to go, coming in at $52.49/£50.39 per year. It also comes with 10GB secure cloud storage for your sensitive documents.

Why is this a great deal?

Keeper Security is a reliable service that solves a problem that all web users face: forgetting account passwords. It lets you manage your credentials from any device and any location, and the interface is easy to navigate for even the least tech-savvy users.

Aside from keeping your passwords safe, Keeper Security also offers various additional perks, such as emergency access, dark web monitoring, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging and more.

Help is also available 24/7 to ensure you're not just protected against data theft and credential stuffing attacks, but well supported too. And at 30% off, this password manager deal is not to be missed.