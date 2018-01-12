Save over 50% with this exclusive ZenMate VPN deal

Why this is a great VPN deal? 1. Get up to 54% off the suggested retail price

2. Free browser-based service

3. Capable browser extensions

4. Easy to set up

If this your first time using a VPN service, then ZenMate is a good choice as this provider offers easy-to-use software that is a breeze to setup across all of your devices. This VPN’s Windows software can be configured in just a few clicks and the company also offers apps for Mac, Android and iOS.

ZenMate will also allow you to access region blocked content so you can stream your favorite shows during your downtime no matter where you’re traveling. There has never been a better time to start using a VPN and getting started with ZenMate is as easy as installing the company’s free browser extension.

However, if you’re happy with the service and want to take advantage of all of its features, ZenMate is offering our users an exclusive deal: Get two years worth of VPN protection for $88.56, that's less than 12c a day!

If booking a plane ticket and traveling to new countries and cities is one of your New Year’s resolutions, then protecting yourself online during your journey is just as important as packing your suitcase.

Tourists are often aware of the physical dangers involved with traveling to a foreign country but using public or even hotel Wi-Fi can pose a security risk that could lead to your passwords or even your identity being stolen.