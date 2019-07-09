Save big on an AMD Radeon RX 590 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700 XT might be all the rage right now, but that doesn't mean that Team Red's back catalogue of GCN graphics cards are useless. Now, less than a week before Amazon Prime Day takes off, you can save big on the Radeon RX 590.

There are several aftermarket versions of the AMD Radeon RX 590 on sale on Amazon right now, with the XFX RX 590 FatBoy taking the lowest cost at $209 – a $70 discount. But, you can also get the MSi Armor RX 590, the Sapphire Nitro+ RX 590 or the Gigabyte RX 590 Gaming 8G for around the same price.

We'll get one thing out of the way, however – you're not going to get a great gaming experience at a super high resolution with this AMD graphics card. But, that's not a big deal, as the AMD Radeon RX 590 is aimed at 1080p Ultra gaming anyway. And, for that kind of workload, a $200 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM that can handle all your PC games at max settings is definitely a blessing.

So, if you're looking to upgrade to a modern GPU, but you don't have the cash to pick up that shiny (literally) new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, do yourself a favor and pick up one of these aftermarket RX 590 graphics cards. They're fast, have great coolers, and most importantly, they're cheap.

(Image credit: XFX) XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy | $279 $209 on Amazon

This aftermarket version of the AMD Radeon RX 590 boasts one of the most robust coolers in its class, along with a factory overclock. The fact that you can score a whopping $70 off is just gravy.View Deal

(Image credit: Gigabyte) Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 Gaming 8G | $269 $209 on Amazon

While this version of the AMD Radeon RX 590 isn't packing much of an overclock at all, the twin Windforce fans should help keep this graphics card cool enough to do some overclocking of your own. And, that $60 discount doesn't hurt, either. View Deal