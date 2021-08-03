Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3 deals: here's how much we expect them to cost

Samsung's latest phone launch event is fast approaching, and taking a step away from its Galaxy S or A series, this new line of devices is all about Samsung's foldable devices.

On August 12, Samsung will unveil what is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3. Both of these devices will be Samsung's third attempts at two different foldable designs and, hopefully, a more affordable alternative to its predecessors.

Although we say affordable, both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 deals are likely to still come in at some high prices, exceeding or at least matching the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for price - so why so expensive?

Foldable phones are still very much a new and evolving market and from the rumors, leaks and speculations that have emerged so far, both handsets look to be packed with high-end specs.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for example is rumoured to feature a triple camera set-up, plus an under-screen front camera. We've also heard about S pen compatibility, a lighter frame and a stronger screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumoured to have an increased battery size, S pen compatibility and fast 25w charging plus a reinforced frame. However, all of this is just speculation for now, but one thing we can get a better understanding of is price.

We've been estimating the cost of flagship phones for a while and with these foldable phones, things could be more affordable than you think. Read on to find out more.

Can I reserve a Galaxy Z Flip or Fold pre-order now?

If you're in the US then yes, you can already reserve the new Samsung foldable phones. Doing so comes with a host of incentives around trade-in value, delivery dates and more.

However, if you're based in the UK, Australia or other regions there is unfortunately no ability to reserve these devices. Instead you can simply add the Unpacked reveal event to your calendar.

Reserve your new handset at Samsung.com

If you're in the US and you want to be the first to get your hands on the new Galaxy phone, reservations are already open. It's not an obligation to buy it, but it gives you the option if you wanted to be first in line and offers trade-in credit and other extras too. - Head to Samsung.com to reserve your phone

When will Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3 deals be on pre-order?

Samsung has announced that these new devices will be revealed at the latest Unpacked event. This is set to go live on August 12 at 10am ET, 7am PT, 3pm BST, 12am AEST. At this point the two devices are likely to go into their pre-order stage.

As for how long you will have to pre-order the handsets, this is yet to be announced. This stage normally lasts for at least a week, giving you the chance to get in early.

Will I get any free gifts with my pre-order?

It has become commonplace for free gifts to be offered when you pre-order a new smartphone. Other than Apple, most of the big names do this with all big releases - Samsung, OnePlus and Google especially.

This means it is highly likely you'll get a free gift with both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3. The more expensive the device, the better the gift usually is, which is good news for these new foldable devices.

We would expect this free gift to be a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds, a cheap tablet like the Galaxy A Tab or one of Samsung's smartwatches.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip cost unlocked?

Samsung has kept very tight-lipped about this launch event so we are yet to hear anything concrete about how much you will have to pay. Luckily, we've got some experience here estimating pricing.

Over every big phone launch we've analysed the pricing to come with some pretty accurate estimates. This is based off previous launches, leaks and reveals and the way the industry is heading.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked prices:

It's important to note straight away that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is by no means going to be an affordable purchase. Its predecessors have been pricey and with foldable tech still very much in its early stages, a high price tag is to be expected.

We would estimate a price tag of around $1949/£1559/AU$2799. While that would be much cheaper than last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (£200 cheaper to be exact), it would still be one of the priciest new smartphones around.

While a price in that region seems likely, many leakers and experts are expecting something much cheaper. We've heard reports go as low as $1,745 / £1,255 / AU$2,330 and the most recent leak puts the prices at roughly $1,970 / £1,439 / AU$2,680.

Of course, while we won't be able to pinpoint an exact price until we see the pre-orders go live, you should expect a price exceeding $1000/£1000 with ease.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 unlocked prices:

Alongside the Fold 3, Samsung is also expected to reveal its other latest foldable phone - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. If you're looking to get a new phone from this launch, this is looking likely to be the more affordable option.

It is expected that we'll see a price lower than the original Flip, costing around $1500/£1100/AU$1750. However, like the Galaxy Fold 3, a lot of leakers are expecting an even lower price tag.

Some expect that we could see the handset fall around $1249/£900/AU$1650. If this was the case, the foldable phone would be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and could really become a viable option for a lot of people.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold contract prediction

While you could get either of these handsets unlocked, for a lot of people it will be going down the route of a contract that will feel most beneficial, no matter where you live in the world.

Of course, these are much harder to make predictions on based on how much more choice there will be but certain options do seem more likely than others.

For example, in the US, it is carriers like Verizon or AT&T which are most likely to come out of the gates with the strongest offers on launch. Whether it's a buy one get one free offer or a big trade-in discount, these core carriers are likely to be the best options.

In the UK on the other hand, all of the retailers will be competing for your attention. In the past, we've seen foldable phones look their best value on the networks of EE or Three, especially with a big data plan.

Below we've listed what we would expect the average offer to look like for these devices.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 deals:

Verizon | Save up to $1,200 when you switch and trade-in an old phone (with a new plan)

Verizon is going to be the carrier most people gravitate to on launch, and with good reason. It is likely to offer one of the best trade-in schemes straight away. If you switch and trade-in an old phone, you'll likely be able to save up to $1200 on the price of this new device.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | EE | £150 upfront | 80GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £65pm

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is not going to be a cheap purchase and in fact, it will likely be one of the most expensive phone launches this year. Expect a monthly price in excess of £60 and some upfront costs accompanying that. If you're choosing EE - a likely popular network for this release - we'd expect something around £65 a month plus an upfront cost exceeding £100.



Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,660

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 deals:

Verizon | Save up to $1,200 when you switch and trade-in an old phone (with a new plan)

Like the Fold handset, Verizon will probably be the best place to look for contracts. The same trade-in offer will likely appear, allowing you to save up to $1200 when you switch and trade in an old phone. Considering this device is more affordable, that discount will make a massive difference.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £52pm

As we said above, it is likely that the two main networks you'll see for these foldable phones will be EE and Three. As the slightly cheaper of the two devices, the Flip will likely come in at just over £50 a month. If you go for a contract with no upfront costs, expect to pay at least £52 a month but we would imagine a big data plan will be on most contracts.



Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,248