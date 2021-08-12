The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals to pre-order for August 2021

The dust has finally settled on the Samsung Unpacked event and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals are now officially available to pre-order. Will this new device be worth it? For fans of old-school flip devices the answer will surely be yes - not only has this latest iteration got a ton of improvements under the hood, but it's also cheaper than the previous model.

In fact, its introductory price of $999 makes it around the same price as a Galaxy S21 Plus, although no one would dare to call the Galaxy Z Flip 3 an 'affordable' device by stretch of the imagination. That said, there are a couple of nifty ways to save some cash on a pre-order with this week's introductory Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals, which you can see just below.

Key upgrades include a beefy new Snapdragon 888, an expanded cover screen four times the size of that featured on the previous model, and some new camera software upgrades. Samsung has also improved the refresh rate of the internal display so it's zipping along at a speedy 120Hz - which brings it in line with all the latest flagship devices on the market. Pre-orders are open right now, with an official release date penned in for August 27th.

If you'd like to read a bit more about the specs of this device we've attached a mini-review just at the bottom of the page, just beneath this week's best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals for pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $200 Samsung Store credit with pre-order

As you probably expect, you can pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals directly from Samsung itself. And there are plenty of reasons to do so as well. Firstly, Samsung operates an excellent trade-in program that offers both unlocked and carrier devices with maximum rebates of up to $500 - even if your device has a cracked screen. Even if you don't trade in, however, you'll also score a $200 Samsung store gift card to spend on any number of accessories.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: save up to $1,500 with a trade-in, or buy-one get-$1,000 off second

The biggest saving on carrier device pre-orders can be found over at Verizon this week. This carrier's offering whopping trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 right now with new customers getting an additional $500 in credit if they port over from another carrier. Also available is an alternative 'buy-one get-one' promo, which will score you a second device on the house when you purchase the first outright with a new line on an unlimited data plan.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: save up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in and new plan

Great carrier Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals can also be found over at AT&T this week if you happen to have a device ready to trade. Do that and pick up a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a new unlimited data plan and you'll score yourself a discount of up to $1,000. That's actually enough to cover the entire cost of the device, although your rebate may vary depending on your old device's value.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: save up to $900 with an eligible trade-in

Outside of the major carriers and Samsung itself, you can also save on a pre-order by checking out Best Buy's Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals this week. That same $200 Samsung Store credit is up for grabs, as are pretty hefty trade-in rebates on the side too. Combine those together and you'll be looking at saving more than a few bucks.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android | Screen size: 6.7-inch (interior) 1.9-inch (exterior)| Resolution: 2640 x 1080 (interior) 512 x 260 (exterior) | CPU: 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core | Memory: 8GB | Weight: N/A |Storage: 128 / 256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 10MP

Finally, Samsung has finally managed to do what seemed impossible just a few years ago - produce a foldable device that actually costs around the same as a similarly specced out 'normal' device. Well, relatively speaking - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 does still costs $999 at launch, which isn't exactly pocket change.

That puts it in same price bracket as the 'plus' sized flagships like the iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus - powerful devices, but not any more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, thanks to its new Snapdragon 888 chipset. Put simply, you're not paying that new-tech novelty tax for going with a foldable device, and you're even getting a few new design improvements too.

While, on initial inspection, the Flip 3 may look a lot like its predecessor, it's now featuring a cover display that's four times larger, an upgraded internal screen that's capable of 120Hz refresh rate, and a reinforced hinge that feels a lot sturdier than those on previous Fold devices. Samsung has also ditched the glass outer back design for this new iteration, instead opting for a new 'glastic' design. Some may not welcome that change, but it does mean a cheaper device - and one that's more durable.

See our hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review