Remote access Windows 11 or Windows 10 PCs for only $0.30 per device

Exclusive: $2.98 for the first year is THE remote desktop deal to beat this Cyber Monday

Being able to remotely access and control another computer is becoming more common thanks to the rise of hybrid and remote working. That rings true even among small and medium businesses.

RemotePC by iDrive is probably the best known solution out there. We managed to haggle an exclusive offer for TechRadar readers, and it's one of the company's best ever: $2.98 for the first year for up to 10 computers (with the price rising to $59.50 from the second year onwards).

Being able to access a PC remotely opens up a world of opportunities. You can transfer files and folders, even from mapped drives, between computers thousands of miles apart while benefiting from 256-bit AES encryption.

With seamless interoperability between Windows 10, Windows 11, Mac, Android and iOS devices, RemotePC simplifies what used to be a convoluted and insecure process.

As an added bonus, you will get secure video conferencing tool RemotePC Meeting for free - an excellent alternative to Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

IDrive RemotePC 10TB for $2.98 for first year (offer ends December 3rd)

Exclusive to TechRadar - Access up to 10 computers for as little as $2.98 per year for the first year with RemotePC, probably the easiest solution out there. Plus get a free enterprise-grade video conferencing solution in the shape of RemotePC meeting. 

A bonus offer from IDrive

IDrive 10TB for $3.98 for first year (offer ends December 3rd)

Exclusive to TechRadar - IDrive has doubled the amount of storage it offers to our readers to 10TB while keeping the same price: $3.98 for the first year. That is largest cloud storage capacity at this price point, by far. For comparison, Google charges $540 per year for the same capacity.

Separately, IDrive has also slashed the price of its cloud storage service for TechRadar readers.

The headline price is $3.98, which is just over $0.01 a day, incredibly cheap for cloud storage that includes data transfer to and from the service (so-called ingress). 

This exclusive offer - which ends on Friday December 3rd at 23:59 - is only valid for the first year. At the end of the first year, you’ll have to fork out $79.50, which is a lot, but still far less than what others are charging.

You still get all the premium features that made iDrive our number one cloud storage provider, with no strings attached. 

That includes multi-device backup, 256-bit AES encryption for enhanced security and privacy, up to 30 file versions for historical restorations and the ability to ship physical hard drives for faster backup or restore of data.

Desire Athow
Desire Athow

Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website building and web hosting when DHTML and frames were en vogue and started writing about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium. Then followed a weekly tech column in a local business magazine in Mauritius, a late night tech radio programme called Clicplus and a freelancing gig at the now-defunct, Theinquirer, with the legendary Mike Magee as mentor. Following an eight-year stint at ITProPortal.com where he discovered the joys of global techfests, Désiré now heads up TechRadar Pro. He has an affinity for anything hardware and staunchly refuses to stop writing reviews of obscure products or cover niche B2B software-as-a-service providers.