PS5 restock live again at Game with Horizon Forbidden West bundles

Another PS5 restock is live this morning at Game, just six days after the UK retailer last had Sony's latest console in stock.

Individual consoles - including the PS5 Digital Edition - are not available so once again your only options are exclusively PS5 bundles. Even though the restock started at around 8:30am many are still available to buy and there is no queue system in place so you should be able to get straight through.

PS5 restock at Game

PS5: bundles from £519.98 at Game

You can't get an individual console but there is a decent selection of PS5 bundles available in today's restock at Game. The majority are still available right now but our advice is to go for the cheapest option with just Horizon Forbidden West. You can pick one of the others that feature some PS5 accessories, but definitely try to avoid the ones with the unnecessary clothing items - if you can. If you try to buy one and find it's out of stock you'll have to pick another as some are not available today or are already sold out.

The cheapest option we've spotted that's actually in stock is this PS5 with Horizon Forbidden West for £519.98. A PS5 console would usually set you back £449.99, so that means you're effectively paying the full £69.99 RRP for a copy of the game. That's a little punchy, but most stores have only discounted the open-world adventure by a maximum of about £10 right now, so you're not paying too much more than buying it separately.

If you want any other extras with your console, you can also go for a PS5 bundle featuring a combination of an extra DualSense controller, DualSense Charging Station, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset or one of the PS5 console covers. In our opinion, the extra DualSense and Charging Station bundle is a good value pick as that second PS5 controller can come in handy to ensure you've always got one fully charged - and have a spare for any co-op gaming sessions.

Based on recent trends, we expect many of these PS5 bundles to be available for most of the day and likely into tomorrow. The last time Game restocked the PS5 was on April 28 and consoles remained available for almost two days in total so that's the window we have in mind right now.

In general, it's now a lot easier to buy a PS5 in the UK with regular restocks that last anywhere from a few hours to a number of days. We can't say the same for the US, sadly. No matter where you are, you can always keep up with the latest PS5 restock news with our where to buy PS5 guide. It has all the info you need on current and upcoming console availability, as well as all the latest tips to help our readers secure a console.

For any extras, our PS5 deals page has all the latest discounts on cheap PS5 games, accessories and more. And if you're not after the PS5? You can always keep up to date with the latest on where to buy the Xbox Series X and where to find the best Nintendo Switch bundles right here as well.