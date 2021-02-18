Pick up a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for less with this great deal

A Video Doorbell put an end to missed deliveries if you’re not home but they can be a pricey purchase, so when they’re on sale it’s always welcome – and Amazon has discounted the price of some of Ring’s newest video doorbells.

In the UK, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus has been reduced by £40 to £159.99 – that’s a 20% saving on the list price while the Ring Video Doorbell 3 also has £40 off, making it now £139.99 , which is a 22% reduction in price.

In the US, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 has been slashed to $199.99 for a saving of $30, and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is now priced at $179.99, which is a $20 reduction. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best Ring Video Doorbell 3 deals in your region.)

This isn’t the lowest price we've seen the Ring Video Doorbell 3 drop to, though. On Black Friday last year it dropped to £119.99 and £129.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus – but it's the cheapest it’s been this year so far.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell 3 deals in the UK

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: £199.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £40 off the cost off the price of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, making it £159.99. It's not the best deal we've seen for this FullHD video doorbell that lets you see and speak to anyone on your doorstep – it's been as low as £129.99 on Black Friday – but it's the best deal we've seen this year so far.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: £179.99 £139.99 at Amazon

The price of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 has also been reduced by £40, so it's now £139.99 The Ring Video Doorbell 3 doesn't have the 'pre-roll' feature that stores the four seconds of black-and-white video record for the motion detection was activated to help you identify exactly what triggered the alert, but it's identical to the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus in every other way.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell 3 deals in the US

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon

In the US the saving on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus isn't as big – it's been reduced by $30 which is a 13% saving. We've seen better deals on Black Friday when it dropped as low at $159.99, but if you want a video doorbell now this is a good deal.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, there's a smaller saving on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 in the US - it's only reduced by 10% creating a $20 saving. On Black Friday the price dropped as low as $139.99, but if you're in the market for a video doorbell it's worth grabbing now, as we're not sure when we'll see this low price again.

As well as letting you see who’s on your doorstep, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 has a two-way microphone so you can talk to them too. You’ll get an alert on your smartphone if someone presses the doorbell, and it can also double as a home security camera notifying you of motion in its field of view.

