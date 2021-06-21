One of the best waterproof speakers has had its price slashed - but act fast

If you're excited to spend the Summer by the pool or at the beach, then this Prime Day deal on one of the best waterproof wireless speakers is sure to get your party started. Though this is a limited Lightning Deal, so act fast.

Normally priced at £72.99, the Anker Soundcore Flare speakers are just £39.99 right now, saving you a whopping £33. It's definitely a sweet-sounding deal, with the Anker Soundcore offering both amazing sound and the ability to survive a dip in the pool - all for less than £40. We gave them four and a half stars in our review, so seeing them go for nearly 50% off means this is a deal you won't want to miss.

Today's best Anker Soundcore Flare deal on Prime Day

Anker Soundcore Flare: £72.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £33 – this speaker combines the best features of its competitors into an affordable package that was tough to beat before the price drop. The Flare offers brilliant sound, a tough waterproof build, and an excellent user experience.View Deal

What makes the Anker Soundcore Flare so great is that not only does the speaker offer balanced sound, a tough waterproof build, a light show when you want, and an excellent user experience, but it does so without breaking the bank. And now, thanks to this lightning deal, it's even better value.

The Anker Soundcore Flare is small and portable making an easy accessory to carry to your next pool party, and with a tested battery life of eight hours, this is guaranteed to keep the music going for as long as you could need.

More Anker Soundcore Flare deals

