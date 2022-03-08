New Razer PC gaming deals: save 20% on Iskur chairs, Raptor monitors, plus more

The 'Outplay your competition' sale is now live

A whole host of excellent PC gaming deals are available over at Razer this week with the brand's latest 'outplay your competition' promotion.

First up, the premium gaming company is offering a free gift with all orders over $129 when you use the code OUTPLAY at checkout. This particular bonus stacks on top of a number of savings today on everything from premium gaming monitors to mechanical keyboards, so make sure you don't forget to use it!

Deals-wise, probably the best options today are the Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor for $699.99 (was $799) and the Razer Iskur gaming chair for $399 (was $499). While pricey, these premium models are some of the best gaming products in their categories respectively - and a discount goes a long way in justifying an investment. It's definitely not cheap if you want a full Razer gaming setup, but these 12% and 20% price cuts are going to help you save a ton of cash.

For those just looking for a peripheral or two, we'd recommend checking out the Razer Black Widow Elite for $109 (was $169). This full-size keyboard is a fantastic addition to any setup with its excellent proprietary mechanical switches, fully programmable RGB, and host of media controls. Today's discount knocks a full 35% off so it's a great chance to get a high-end keyboard for a mid-range price. 

Note, we've listed US prices in this introduction but the 'Outplay your competition' sale is also available at the Razer UK and Razer EU stores.

The best Razer PC gaming deals today

$169

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard: $169 $109.99 at Razer
Save $60 - If you're looking to upgrade your keyboard game, today's deal on this Razer BlackWidow Elite is a great choice. This high-end keyboard features Razer's own proprietary mechanical switches, a full host of media controls and programmable RGB lighting, plus a handy detachable wrist pad. Note, this keyboard usually comes with your choice of switches - yellow (linear) or green (clicky), but only the yellow switches are in stock right now.

View Deal
Razer Raptor 165Hz 27-inch monitor: $799

Razer Raptor 165Hz 27-inch monitor: $799 $699.99 at Razer
Save $100 - It's pricey, but the latest 165Hz Raptor is just about the best built and best-looking gaming monitor money can buy. Not only does it have a blazingly fast IPS panel that fully supports both G-Sync and Free-Sync, but it's got fantastic cable management and a premium RGB design that's sure to turn heads. Today's deal cuts down the price by a whopping 12% - making it a much more competitive option against other high-end monitors.
UK: £899.99 £809.99 at Razer UK

View Deal
Razer Iskur gaming chair: $499

Razer Iskur gaming chair: $499 $399 at Razer
Save $100 - This deal at Razer lets you save a juicy 20% on the Iskur chair - the brand's latest high-end gaming seat. With a gorgeous design, hard-wearing synthetic leather covering, and adjustable lumbar support, this is one of the best premium gaming chairs on the market currently and an essential for anyone looking to complete their 'Razer setup'. Note, this deal is for the chair with the adjustable lumbar support, if you'd prefer to skip that for a cheaper option, consider the Iskur X for $319.
UK: £499.99 £399.99 at Razer UK

View Deal
  • Use code OUTPLAY at checkout to get a free gift with orders over $129

More Razer PC gaming deals this week

