Microsoft’s Nuance just dropped its best voice recognition deal yet

Image Nuance Dragon Home with 2 freebies - $200/£200

Get a free USB headset ($34.99/£34.99) and Dragon Anywhere mobile speech recognition app (worth $150/£110) when you buy Nuance Dragon Home or Professional or Legal, with prices starting only from $200/£200. View Deal

A beast of a package powered by Deep Learning - that’s how our review qualified Dragon Professional 15 , the flagship speech recognition package from Nuance, which was acquired in April 2021 by Microsoft.

Ahead of Black Friday, the company is giving away a free USB headset (worth $34.99/£34.99, use code TECHUSB at checkout) and a 1-year subscription to Dragon Anywhere (worth £109.99/$150) when you buy Dragon Home, Dragon Professional Individual or Dragon Legal (you can find out more about the difference between Dragon Home and Dragon Professional here ).

Given that Dragon Home costs only $200, that represents an excellent deal if you want to use speech recognition anywhere. Dictate documents (i.e. speech-to-text ), send email, search the web and more with Nuance’s claimed 99% recognition accuracy.

Bear in mind though, this deal is available globally and while the license for Dragon Home is perpetual (i.e. you don’t need to pay again), Dragon Anywhere is a subscription that lasts 12 months and gives you some extra features as a dictation software.