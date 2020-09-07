Labor Day Fitbit sale: save on the Fitbit Charge 4 and Inspire 2 at Amazon

The Labor Day sales are now in full flow, with discounts on televisions, smart speakers, tablets and more for consumers to enjoy. It’s only fitting that some Fitbit deals would appear, then. Step up Amazon, which has knocked $20 off the Fitbit Charge 4, now $129.95, and 6% off the upcoming Fitbit Inspire 2, which you can pre-order now from $94.17 (was $99.95) in the Labor Day sales.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the equivalent to having a personal trainer on your wrist. It features built-in GPS that can track your pace and distance during outdoor runs, as well as a 24/7 heart rate monitor to better measure calorie burn and to track your resting heart rate. It’s one of the best fitness trackers on the market, earning TechRadar’s coveted “recommended” rating in our review.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a bit of a different proposition as the health and fitness tracker hasn't been released yet. It’s due to arrive on September 25, 2020 and comes with one year of Fitbit Premium for new Premium users. The tracker promises up to 10 days of battery life, is water resistant to 50 meters, and can also receive notifications from your smartphone. It’s looking like it will be a pleasing upgrade on Fitbit’s entry-level fitness tracker.

Labor Day Fitbit deals:

