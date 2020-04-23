Kindle Unlimited: over a million free books are now available for two months

Reader of the world rejoice, you can get over a million free books, right at your fingertips with the Kindle Unlimited two month free trial. Until the end of April, all new users will be able to save a total of $20/£16 on subscription fees thanks to this excellent boredom buster from Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited offers Unrestricted access to over a million books, magazines and audiobooks on any device - meaning you don't even need a Kindle or Amazon device to access this vast library of content. If you've got time on your hands now's the perfect time to clear that Song of Ice and Fire backlog, or perhaps even download the odd cooking or DIY book to help out at home.

PC, Mac, Android and iOS are all supported via Amazon's free Kindle reading apps, and you can download up to 10 titles directly to your device at any one time. While we'd like an offline library of more than 10 books, it's still a great option if you fancy catching some sun in the garden.



Save $20 / £16 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for two months. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere. Note - this deal is available until the end of April and for new customers only.

Looking for an alternative? You can currently get nine free books thanks to Amazon's World Book Day 2020 giveaway!

If you've already got a Prime account, remember that this is a separate Kindle Unlimited subscription and gives you full access to the whole Kindle library. With Prime Reading, which is included with Prime, you'll only get access to a curated list of 1,000 titles in total. With Kindle Unlimited you'll get over a million, so if it's choice you're after, Kindle Unlimited has Reading beat every time.

Cancellation is super easy with Kindle Unlimited - you can even cancel directly after you've signed up to the free trial and still reap all the benefits. Note: if you don't cancel the subscription before your two months is up, then your subscription will automatically roll over to the next month - so make sure you do cancel if you're only after the free stuff.

Not what you're looking for? Prefer to listen or watch instead of read? No problem, we've also included some other great free Amazon trials below for you to check out.



Other great free Amazon offers

Three months, 50 million songs, no cost at all. Don't let lockdown stop you from expressing yourself with unlimited skips, ad-free streaming, full Alexa device support and access to the whole, expanded libraries. In Australia? you can still pick up a 30 day trial.

Rated TechRadars best audiobook site of 2020, Audible is letting us discover over 200,000 new worlds completely free for a month right now. Whether you want to catch up on your favorite wizard's adventures, read up on some history or simply get some DIY advice, you'll find what you're looking for here. If you're ready to commit, you can also save 40% on your first 3 months this week.

The sun may be shining, but there's still plenty of time to catch up with your favorite shows with this Prime Video free trial. Get complete access to thousands of award-winning shows and movies without spending a cent and cancel anytime without any strings attached.

Need something to access the Kindle Unlimited free trial on? There's some great prices on the Amazon Kindle range this week, we've rounded up the best retailers currently below.

