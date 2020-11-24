Is this the best Google VPN rival? Grab this VPN with free secure email and cloud storage with 50% off

One of the most established names in the VPN business can now be yours for even less after ProtonVPN revealed a new deal with free secure email and cloud storage for 50% off .

An exclusive limited-time Black Friday deal for TechRadar Pro readers, ProtonVPN gives users up to 50% off when they upgrade to ProtonVPN Plus and ProtonMail Plus, including early access to ProtonDrive.

This deal is available between November 16 and November 30, and applies to a two-year subscription - meaning both subscriptions are now only $7.50/month (down from $15/month), or $180 (down from $360) for two years.

Proton VPN: $360 $180 per year

Browsing the web may seem like a harmless daily activity, but is your data safe? From the world’s largest encrypted mail service, get more privacy and security for your digital life with Proton’s world-class VPN service.

In our review, we noted that, “ProtonVPN unblocks almost everything, and its well-designed apps are now open source and independently audited.”

ProtonVPN’s premium features include 5GB of storage with ProtonMail Plus, five VPN connections, 10Gbps server speed, Storage Bonus Program (eligibility), personalized domains, and access to ProtonCalendar beta and ProtonContacts.

Users get only the highest-speed servers in over 50 countries, support for streaming services (including Netflix, Disney+ and more), P2P/BitTorrent support, one-click Tor access, and much more.

Although still in beta testing, ProtonDrive makes it possible for users to store files with end-to-end encryption, making it a great tool to back up sensitive documents securely online, available for access at any time, anywhere, on any device.

Why is this a great deal?

This is ProtonVPN's best offer of the year, providing a range of useful features for 50% off the normal monthly price.