Hurry! Oculus Quest 2 players can save big on the best VR games today

The hot summer months are here (at least in the northern hemisphere) and that means only one thing: summer games sales. For those of you with a Meta Quest 2 headset (formerly Oculus Quest 2) then you'll want to check out the Meta Quest Summer Sale (opens in new tab) to pick up some great deals while you can.

From now until 11:59pm PT June 26 / 7:59am BST / 4:59pm AEST June 27 you can save big on several of the best Quest 2 games out there. There's something for everyone, including deals on Resident Evil 4 VR (opens in new tab), Walkabout Mini Golf (opens in new tab), Trover Saves the Universe (opens in new tab) and so many more (opens in new tab).

Additionally, there are Daily Deals that will spotlight games for 24 hours giving them a little extra discount for that time too. So if you don't see a deal you like one day, check back the next and something new might be available.

Today's best Meta Quest 2 deals

If you don't have a headset but want to jump into VR and play some great Quest 2 games while they're discounted, here are the best Meta Quest 2 headset deals out there today in your region.

The best Meta Quest VR game deals

(opens in new tab) Walkabout Mini Golf: $15/£11/AU$23 $10.49/£8/AU$16 (opens in new tab)

Walkabout Mini Golf (opens in new tab) is one of our absolute favorite VR games, with beautiful environments to explore, incredible gameplay, and a great multiplayer space to enjoy with your friends no matter their VR platform. It was already a must-play at its regular price, but this deal just makes it an even better pick-up for Quest 2 headset owners.