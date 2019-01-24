The best Honor View 20 deals: now available to order in the UK

Honor's newest venture into the phone market - the Honor View 20 - is finally here. The device has just been officially released and is available to order, which means you'll inevitably want to know what the best deals available are.

We don't blame you, the Honor View 20 has seriously caught our attention. That starts with the main camera, with its pin-hole feature and immense 48MP. Although the phone isn't ever going to compete with the priciest devices on the market (the Note 9 or iPhone XS, for example) in terms of resolution, it still has a bright LCD display and it packs a pretty decent 4,000mAh battery and powerful processor, too. That means you won't be dealing with a phone dying every few hours or performance issues.

The View 10 was a seriously great value phone when it was released and we rated it highly. We're expecting the same thing again with this device, hoping for a budget flagship device to compete for your attention against the likes of OnePlus 6T deals.

This is a device to look out for in 2019 and if it's one you've got your eye on then don't worry, we've collected all of the best Honor View 20 deals here so you don't have to. You can use our price comparisons below to see all of the cheapest contracts on the device and see up-to-date price information on SIM-free costs.

Honor 20 View not the device you were hoping for? You can check out the best deals on all the best alternatives out there with our best mobile phone deals guide

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 20,344 deals ? Sort By Recommended Honor View 20 1 5000 mins 5000 texts 1GB data Free upfront £23.49 /mth View at Tesco Mobile 36 months Uses O2 4G coverage Save £3pm with Xtras app Trade-in old phone Learn More Honor View 20 2 5000 mins 5000 texts 2GB data Free upfront £24.99 /mth View at Tesco Mobile 36 months Uses O2 4G coverage Save £3pm with Xtras app Trade-in old phone Learn More Honor View 20 3 5000 mins 5000 texts 1GB data Free upfront £26.09 /mth View at Tesco Mobile 30 months Uses O2 4G coverage Save £3pm with Xtras app Trade-in old phone Learn More Honor View 20 4 5000 mins 5000 texts 1GB data £60 upfront £21.82 /mth View at Tesco Mobile 36 months Uses O2 4G coverage Save £3pm with Xtras app Trade-in old phone Learn More Honor View 20 5 5000 mins 5000 texts 2GB data £60 upfront £23.32 /mth View at Tesco Mobile 36 months Uses O2 4G coverage Save £3pm with Xtras app Trade-in old phone Learn More Honor View 20 6 5000 mins 5000 texts 2GB data Free upfront £27.59 /mth View at Tesco Mobile 30 months Uses O2 4G coverage Save £3pm with Xtras app Trade-in old phone Learn More Honor View 20 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 15GB data £35.99 upfront £33 /mth View at Mobile Phones Direct 24 months O2 Priority rewards 7000+ wi-fi hotspots Award winning coverage Lifestyle Voucher £10 Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked Honor View 20 View SIM-free deals

Got some spare cash lying around to get this device SIM-free? That makes sense, it can be a much more affordable way of getting a new smartphone in the long term and means you can pair it with a SIM only deal that works best for you.

So what should you expect to pay? Well this brand new device is dropping with an RRP of £499 for the 6GB Ram model, making it relatively affordable in the world of high-end smartphones. So take a look at the contract deals above and the best SIM only prices to see what you could save.

Showing 4 of 7 deals ? Sort By Recommended Honor View 20 1 Shipping from Free £449.95 View Honor View 20 2 £499.99 View Honor View 20 3 Shipping from Free £499.99 View Honor View 20 4 Shipping from Free £499.99 View Load more deals

Honor View 20 review in brief The first phone to feature a pin-hole camera SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2310 | Weight: 180g | Rear camera: 48MP | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4000mAh Reasons to Buy Pin-hole camera removes bezels Powerful processor Strong performing camera Reasons to Avoid Not an OLED screen Not water resistant

Honor's newest release is its most competitive yet and if the featured 48MP camera is anything to go by this could be a device to compete with the big flagships out there. The major standout feature of the device is its pin-hole camera. It is the first device to not need a notch at the top of the phone and instead simply has the camera built into the screen.

It's not just the camera that is impressive, it has a beautiful screen (not an OLED unfortunately though) and a powerful processor and should hopefully be more budget than most of its competitors!

Read TechRadar's Honor View 20 review