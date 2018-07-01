The cheapest Google Pixel unlocked SIM-free prices in July 2018

Google Pixel Fact File Release date: October 20 2016

Launch price: $649/£599/AU$1,079/Rs 57,000

Platform: Android 7.1

Storage: 32GB/128GB

Camera: 12.3MP / 8MP

Screen: 5-inch 1080x1920

Battery: 2770mAh

Colours: Quite Black, Very Silver, Really Blue

TechRadar rating: ★★★★1/2

The Google Pixel was the search giant's first attempt to really produce a flagship handset that could go toe-to-toe with Samsung's and Apple's best. On the whole, Google succeeded, designing an excellent smartphone that was beautifully designed, packed with great features and was a great showcase for Google's Android mobile operating system.

It was such a success that Google has since launched a sequel - the imaginatively named Google Pixel 2. We were expecting that to mean some really enticing prices for the original. But conversely, Google Pixel prices have really shot up, so you may as well just get the successor - check out our cheapest Google Pixel 2 unlocked SIM-free prices page for today's cheapest deals.

If you're looking for a new SIM-free phone deal to replace a lost or stolen phone, or looking to save some serious cash by getting the Google Pixel with a cheap SIM only deal, then you've come to the right place. You can buy a new SIM for less than a fiver, so combining the two could save you a packet on a standard contract deal. Plus, you can go for a 12-month or even 30-day plan rather than committing to two years.

Today's cheapest Google Pixel unlocked / SIM free prices: