Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and Kindle deals are just half price in the Amazon sale

Don't let lockdown cabin fever take hold this week with these new Fire TV Stick, Echo, and Kindle deals fresh off the press at Amazon. With these great offers, you can save up to £60 on your smart speaker, display, streamer or reader of choice - great news if you've found yourself long on time but short on money.

If you're in a hurry to grab yourself a deal before they sell out (and we think you should be) then head over to the retailer now and get an Amazon device for half price while you can. Alternatively, you can browse our recommendations for the best deals below.



Not in the UK? We've included the best prices across the whole range of Amazon devices in your territory below, so just scroll down.

The best Amazon Fire TV, Echo and Kindle deals this week

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon UK

There's a fantastic £30 saving on the excellent Echo Show 5 this week - Amazon's small but mighty five-inch smart display. Video call, manage your calendar, or organise your recipe book. This is a great entry point for anyone looking to dip their toe into the world of smart assistant Alexa.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon UK

Save yourself £60 and pick up the Echo Show 8 this week on Amazon. Yes, you read that right: you can get this versatile eight-inch smart display for half price. That bigger screen is perfect for watching Prime Video, but don't let this stop you from also catching-up on your latest podcasts, reading the news, or blasting out your tunes.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen | £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon UK

Don't miss this half-price deal on the Echo Dot 3rd Gen this week at Amazon. This smart speaker is one of Amazon's most popular offerings and it's easy to see why. Seamless Alexa integration, smart home compatibility and a convenient form factor make this a great addition to any bedroom, kitchen or study.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

For just under £30, the Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get into the world of smart TVs. You'll be bringing together all your favorite streaming services into one handy solution that can handle 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, and all the latest bells and whistles. Even if you don't have a 4K TV, it's useful to have, just in case you decide to upgrade in the future.View Deal

Amazon Kindle | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon UK

The most recent Kindle is now £20 off this week in the Amazon sale - that's a great deal if you're looking for something to while away the hours. Featuring a new built-in front light - normally only seen on the more expensive Kindle Paperwhite - this cheap and cheerful Kindle is a great entry point into eReaders. You'll be forgoing the waterproofing, but at half the price, we'd say it's well worth it.

View Deal

Amazon tends to run sales every week but this is one of the most comprehensive we've seen when it comes to the range of price cuts and what's on offer. Highlights include a tasty £30 saving on the Echo Show 5 and a chance to pick up its bigger brother, the Echo Show 8, for half price. These super versatile smart displays can organise your calendar, video call your relatives, or even read out the odd recipe or two - making them perfect for the kitchen or living room.

If the displays aren't your thing but you still want cheap smart assistant functionality, then Amazon is also offering a massive £25 off on the Echo Dot 3 this week. Just as useful as the Echo Shows, this small but mighty smart speaker is your window into the world of Alexa and smart speakers.

Rounding off our highlights, is this truly excellent deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just £29.99 - it's finally breaking the £30 barrier for this premier ultra high definition compatible streaming device.

Looking for something else? These are only a few of the Amazon devices that are on sale this week, we've included the whole range here.

If you'd like to see what other retailers have on offer then go over and check out our pages on the best cheap Amazon Fire Stick prices and the best cheap Amazon Echo prices.