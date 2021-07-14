Grab this Eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums let you outsource the chore of floor cleaning completely, so you can put your feet up while the robovac sucks up dust and debris from your carpets and hard floors for you. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 33% off the price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just £179.99 from £269.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, beating what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max: £269.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £70 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which can automatically increase the suction power when moving to carpet from hard floors.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max is an affordable robot vacuum that offers more powerful suction than its smaller brother, the Eufy RoboVac 11 , but has the same 600ml dust canister. On top of that, as we’ve already mentioned, it has a Boost IQ feature, which will automatically increase the suction power when it moves from hard floor to carpets.

As well as increased suction, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max has three brushes on the bottom which help to dislodge dirt and debris from your floors, along with drop detection so it won’t plunge to the bottom of a flight of stairs.

A Wi-Fi connection means you can use an app to start and stop the robot vacuum cleaning, as well as create a schedule, and integration with Alexa means you don’t even have to use your phone.

Unlike Eufy’s newer robot vacuums (including the G30 Hybrid, which can mop as well vacuum), the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max takes a random path around your home to clean the floors rather than a methodical route. This does mean cleaning your floors takes a little longer, however this won’t be an issue for most people as you’re still getting the bonus of not having to push the vacuum yourself.

