Epic ‘Mega Sale’ beats the Steam Summer Sale to the punch with huge PC game deals

Epic Games Store has kicked off another ‘Mega Sale’ with some serious price-cutting on a bunch of games, the usual money-off coupons, and a seriously cool initial freebie – you can now get NBA 2K21 for free.

The basketball sim will be free until May 27, whereupon another tempting freebie will take its place: Epic is promising “four weeks of fantastic free games”, with the Mega Sale itself running through until June 17.

Epic is applying discounts of up to 75% to various games in its library, and Epic’s $10 (or £10) off coupons are being given out to those who purchase a game which costs $14.99 (£13.99) or more. And you get another one with every game bought, so you can keep on getting a tenner off, over and over.

You can nab your first coupon by clicking the ‘Get my Epic coupon’ button (if you’re signed in to your Epic Games Store account), or alternatively just grabbing that free copy of NBA 2K21 will grant you a coupon.

We’ve picked out a few of the highlights when it comes to the top-notch bargain games on the boil below, but there are plenty more titles on sale. Don’t forget that as well as these chunky percentages off the asking prices, you also get an extra $10/£10 off with the coupon applied at checkout.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: 25% off

The latest outing in the Assassin’s Creed franchise boasts a massive open world and takes place during the Viking invasion of England, offering up an interesting protagonist in the form of Eivor. Valhalla is refreshing in terms of the series rediscovering its sense of humor, and with a quarter off – plus that voucher – it’s much more of a tempter.View Deal

Outriders: 25% off

Outriders is a sci-fi looter shooter which has proved somewhat divisive – not to mention plagued with some seriously unfortunate bugs for some – but fans of the title get seriously enthusiastic about many aspects of the game design and combat. For some, there’ll be a lot to love here, and again this is another new game with a quarter off.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077: 20% off

Cyberpunk 2077 famously got off to a bad start with a raft of bugs making early adopters suffer (on consoles more than PC, admittedly), but many of those problems have now been ironed out, and this 20% off sweetener (plus the coupon of course) might sway some holdouts.View Deal

Death Stranding: 60% off

If you’ve been on the fence about whether this one might be for you, Hideo Kojima’s bold creation (which we loved) can be had for not much more than a tenner when you apply your trusty $10/£10 off coupon after the price has been slashed by almost two-thirds.View Deal