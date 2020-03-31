Energy comparison: compare gas and electricity prices online to find a better deal for your home

Compare gas and electricity Get a quote in less than five minutes and you could save at least £248* on your energy bills. Never overpay again with our energy comparison tool.VIEW DEAL ON TechRadar

Doing an energy comparison online is the easiest way to make sure you’re not paying too much on your gas and electricity bills - and that's never been more important than now.

We’ve partnered with leading price-comparison site Money Supermarket to find the cheapest energy prices in your area. Our energy comparison tool will find all the best gas and electric deals available to your household in minutes.

It's free

Save at least £248*

Takes less than five minutes

Ofgem Confidence Code-accredited

It’s possible to save hundreds of pounds every year by comparing gas and electric prices in your area, and switching to a better deal when your existing contract runs out.

Whether you want to switch to a cheaper energy deal, a greener supplier or an energy provider that offers better customer service, we've got you covered. Our recommendations are Ofgem Confidence Code-accredited, and because we’ve partnered with Money Supermarket, you'll get access to exclusive energy deals that you won’t find elsewhere too.

*51% of customers that applied to switch via MoneySuperMarket could save at least £248.37, November 2019.

Switch energy provider and save

1. Enter your postcode Pop in your postcode and answer a few quick questions about your energy use. You'll get the most accurate results if you have a recent energy bill to hand. Compare energy deals now

2. We’ll search for deals We’ll compare gas and electricity prices in your area. We’ll find the cheapest energy deals in your area and show you how much you’ll save by switching. Compare energy deals now

3. Switch supplier and save Choose the energy deal that suits you, sit back and relax - we’ll handle the switch. We’ll inform your old and new suppliers, and tell you when it's done. Compare energy deals now

We work with over 50 energy providers - including the best big brands, most reliable smaller suppliers and leading green energy companies - to help you save money on your energy bills.

Energy comparison FAQ

What paperwork do I need to run an energy comparison?

The best way to get the most accurate results in an energy comparison is to have a recent energy bill to hand. Energy tariffs differ slightly across the UK, so you’ll need to provide your postcode information first. We’ll also need to know who your current energy supplier is, how you usually pay (monthly direct debit, quarterly cash or cheque, and so on) and, if possible, how much you currently spend on energy.

You can still run an energy comparison if you don't know your current energy usage though. We’ll ask you some quick questions instead about what time of day you tend to use gas and electricity, such as evenings and weekends or throughout the day. Just bear in mind that your quotes may not be as accurate.

What sort of energy tariff should I choose?

The right energy tariff for you will depend on your personal situation. Here's a run through of the main options...

Dual fuel tariffs are those in which you receive both your gas and electricity from the same supplier. They're often (but not always) cheaper than sourcing two single fuel tariffs. Many newer build properties only use electricity, but if your home uses gas as well, you'll likely find it easier to get both fuels together.

Fixed tariffs require you to commit to an energy plan for a particular period of time, usually 12 months. During this period, the price you pay for energy remains the same, even if your supplier announces a rise in its rates. Fixed energy tariffs are often cheaper, and they make it easier to calculate your household budget. However, you'll usually have to pay an exit fee if you wish to switch energy tariff or supplier before the end of the contract.

Standard or variable tariffs enable you to switch energy tariff or supplier at any time, without having to pay an exit fee. Energy costs can go up and down, but these tariffs are usually more expensive than a fixed tariff overall. (That's why it's important to switch energy deal regularly.) This is the option you'll be automatically moved to when your fixed-rate contract has ended.

Multi-rate tariffs are those in which you pay less for energy consumed during the night. They're particularly suitable for anyone who works mostly at night.

Prepayment tariffs are for anyone who has a prepayment meter installed, and mean you have to pay for energy before you use it. These are usually more expensive than other tariffs, and the choice of tariffs is limited.

Green tariffs draw their energy from renewable energy technologies, so you can lower your carbon footprint, but they can be expensive. Look for tariffs that offer 100% green electricity, and either a percentage of green gas or 100% carbon offsetting.

What to look out for when comparing energy suppliers

If you're thinking about changing energy supplier, there are several key considerations to make. First, exit fees. Always check for these before switching to a fixed tariff: will you be charged when it’s time to change tariff or supplier again? It's usually around £30 per fuel, so make sure you factor this in when you're comparing gas and electricity prices. Some suppliers will pay your exit fees if you switch to them, so it's worth keeping that in mind too.

Next, if you're choosing a duel fuel tariff, check whether you'll get a reduced rate for the supply of both electricity and gas. It's also a good idea to make sure you know what the different payment methods are, too.

Finally, if reducing your carbon footprint is important, make sure you choose a provider that uses all, or mainly, renewable energy. There are now many energy suppliers that offer 100% green electricity. Green gas is harder to generate (you can expect around 10% green gas from most of the best green energy suppliers, such as Octopus and Bulb) but if green energy is important to you, look for providers that are 100% carbon neutral.

Are there any hidden costs to using an energy comparison site or switching supplier?

If you've used a free energy comparison service, and it's Confidence Code-accredited, you should expect no hidden costs from using the service or switching energy supplier. You can also be sure that the prices and options displayed have been calculated fairly and in an unbiased way.

However, watch out for ‘unlimited’ energy deals. Some energy companies have started offering unlimited plans in which the supplier will apparently fix the cost, irrespective of how much energy is used. However, these new tariffs may end up being more expensive than other tariffs, or they might have particular requirements, such as installing a smart meter.

How do energy comparison sites make money?

Energy comparison sites operate using a database that holds details of all the energy suppliers, the tariffs they offer and any new tariffs that suddenly come onto the market. The databases are maintained electronically, so they automatically include the latest information.

Energy comparison sites normally make their money from commission charged to the energy suppliers, every time they complete an energy switch. These commercial relationships enable the comparison service to be free for consumers - and they also enable the very best energy comparison sites to negotiate exclusive deals that you won’t have access to if you choose to switch to a supplier directly yourself.

Just bear in mind that often the very cheapest deals available are with providers that energy comparison services can’t switch you to (you’ll need to go directly to the energy supplier for these). Energy comparison sites will still find these tariffs for you, but they might not show you by default - so make sure you filter your search results to show all plans.

Switching energy FAQ

Why switch energy?

If you switch energy supplier, you could save at least £248 per year on your energy bill. Switching is the smart way to save money: if you don't choose another plan after your fixed tariff has ended, you'll be automatically moved onto a standard tariff - and they're the most expensive. That's why it pays to switch provider every time your contract ends.

However, there are other benefits to switching too. You can potentially receive better customer service by choosing an award-winning supplier like Octopus or Bulb, or make your energy supply greener as well.

How do I switch energy?

Use our energy comparison tool to compare gas and electric tariffs. This will help you identify the range of plans available for your home and choose the one that best suits your requirements. Getting a quote takes around four or five minutes. Then once you’ve chosen a new supplier and tariff, all you have to do is confirm the details, and your new supplier will be in touch.

When should I switch energy? And how can I do it without getting a penalty?

That depends on the tariff you're on currently. If you're on a standard tariff, you can switch energy at any time without paying a fee. If you're on a fixed tariff, you'll normally have to wait until the end of the contract before switching - but you should always switch at this point to avoid ending up on a standard tariff. However, here are some additional tips...

Switch before winter

It's a good idea to switch to a cheaper deal before winter, if you can. We use a lot more energy in the colder months, so if you can compare energy gas and electricity prices in the summer or autumn, and switch to a cheaper plan before the temperature drops, you'll be able to keep your bills lower over winter than they might have been.

Switch before prices increase

Another good time to switch is just before prices go up. When one energy provider raises its prices, the others usually follow suit. You'll often hear rumours of a predicted energy price rise in the news, too. If you suspect prices are about to increase, then it's probably a good time to switch to a fixed tariff: this will keep your rate the same for the length of your new contract.

Switch within your switching window

Finally, don't forget that it can take 21-28 days for your energy switch to happen - so to avoid ending up on a standard tariff for that time, switch before your current deal ends. You can start the switching process up to 49 days before the end of your contract, and according to Ofgem, exit fees shouldn't apply within that window.

How long does it take to switch energy supplier?

If you choose to switch to an energy supplier that's signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee, switching should take around 21 days. However, some of the smaller energy suppliers will allow switching within 17 days.

Will my gas and electricity be interrupted if I switch?

No. You won’t need any new meters, cables or pipes, so your switch should take place without any interruption.

Do I need to tell my current supplier?

In most circumstances no. The energy comparison website you are using should do that for you.

Do I need to cancel my direct debit?

Yes, but not until the switch to your new supplier or tariff has been confirmed, which should happen within four weeks or less. During this time you should pay any remaining funds due to your current energy supplier.

Can I switch gas and electricity if I owe money?

If you're in debt to your current supplier, you can still switch as long as the amount is less than £500 and you're on a repayment meter. That is, as long as the new supplier agrees to accept you as a new customer. You might still be able to switch if you're on a normal meter.

Can I switch energy provider if I rent?

Yes you can - unless your landlord pays your energy supplier. It's worth checking the tenancy agreement to see if your landlord has a preferred energy supplier.

Can I switch energy if I have a smart meter?

Yes, you can normally switch if you have a smart meter. However, some problems with switching have been experienced by people with first generation (SMETS1) smart meters - second generation (SMETS2) meters seem to be free of these problems though. The government announced recently that it's building a technology centre to help solve the problems with first generation meters.

Can I switch energy at any time / before my contract is up?

As above, that depends on the tariff you're on currently. If you're on a standard tariff, you can switch at any time without having to pay a fee. However, if you're on a fixed tariff, you'll normally have to wait until the end of your contract, unless you pay a fee.

What is the Energy Switch Guarantee?

The Energy Switch Guarantee enables consumers to switch quickly and safely from one energy supplier to another. Under this policy, the entire process of switching should be completed within 21 days.

Price cap FAQ

Why is there a price cap and how does it work?

The government has implemented an energy price cap to ensure that consumers pay a fair price for their energy, and aren't exploited by the main energy companies. It works by limiting the amount energy suppliers can charge for their energy, and is based on costs calculated by Ofgem as to how much suppliers need to spend to supply energy.

The energy cap only applies to customers on fixed and standard tariffs. That means households on other tariffs may not be protected. However, customers on prepayment tariffs have been protected with a separate energy cap since 2017.

The energy cap doesn't limit the amount charged to customers on an energy bill. It only limits the amount that can be charged per unit of energy. You can continue to use as much energy as you wish - you'll be charged accordingly.

Anything else I should know?

The energy price cap is expected to last until 2023 and will be adjusted occasionally during this time.

Compare gas and electricity deals

Remind me: how do I do an energy comparison online?

It's easy. We'll help you find the best energy prices in your area in less than five minutes. All you need to do to compare gas and electricity tariffs for your household is:

Go to our energy comparison page

Enter your postcode

Let us know how much energy you use, and who your current supplier is

We’ll find you the cheapest energy deals in your area

Choose the tariff you want

Sit back - we’ll handle the switch for you