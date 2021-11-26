$3.98 for 10TB online is what the best Black Friday cloud storage costs and it’s exclusive to TechRadar

IDrive is the latecomer to our Black Friday cloud storage deal lineup but they delivered the best deal out there, by far, bar none. How they did it, we don’t know but they managed to offer 10TB of cloud storage, exclusive to our readers, that’s twice the usual 5TB they offer outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Note that you will get 10TB for as long as you will remain an iDrive customer. There's no promotional period or catch.

IDrive 10TB for $3.98 for first year (offer ends December 3rd) IDrive 10TB for $3.98 for first year (offer ends December 3rd)

Exclusive to TechRadar IDrive has doubled the amount of storage it offers to our readers to 10TB while keeping the same price $3.98 for the first year. That is the biggest amount of cloud storage data - by far - at this price point. As a comparison, Google charges $540 per year for that same capacity. > 10TB cloud storage, $3.98 for first year

The headline price is $3.98, which is just over $0.01 a day, which is incredibly cheap for cloud storage that includes data transfer to and from the service (so-called ingress).

This exclusive offer - which ends on Friday December 3rd at 23:59 - is only valid for the first year. At the end of the first year, you’ll have to fork out $79.50, which is a lot but far less than what others are charging.

You still get all the premium features - that made iDrive our number one Cloud Storage provider - with no strings attached. That includes multi-device backup, 256-bit AES encryption for enhanced security and privacy, up to 30 file versions for historical restorations and the ability to ship physical hard drives for faster backup or restore of data.

How much do others charge? Google charges a staggering $540 for 10TB per year, while Microsoft doesn't offer such an option on its Onedrive/Microsoft 365 subscription.