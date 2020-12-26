Are the Boxing Day sales a good time to get a new iPhone?

Is Boxing Day the best time to get a new iPhone? After all it is the day when sales are running rife and in the case of the new iPhone 12, it will have been around for a couple of months at that point.

There are plenty of iPhone options out there in the latest model with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But you can still buy older and still very impressive iPhones from the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR to the affordable iPhone SE.

Why are we naming all these iPhones? Because these are the ones Apple still sells. And Apple is notorious for not dropping prices. Yet, you can get them on contract and make savings on those deals at crucial times of year, like the Boxing Day sales. Yup, the best iPhone deals are close.

So whichever iPhone it is you want, as long as you're either up for getting an older model – to save money on SIM free – or going for a contract, for newer model deals, then you can make a saving with the Boxing Day sales.

iPhone 12 deals: Boxing Day sales

The new iPhone 12 range hasn't dropped in price, for the SIM free handset, since they launched. Nor are they likely to until right before or just after next year's model launches. So if you want the newest iPhone and you want it SIM free you will struggle to find a deal. But fret not, deals are to be had.

The iPhone 12 models all come with the latest A14 Bionic Chip, wireless charging, Face ID, 12MP cameras, 4K video, Apple Pay and the new stronger design. Go up in price to get better cameras and larger screens, essentially.

Contract deals have already begun dropping in price with lots of Black Friday deals already appearing. Expect more to come on Boxing Day. This can mean saving on the contract price, the upfront cost or getting great extras thrown in. Expect lots of iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Mini deals to land soon.

Unfortunately because of stock issues, we would be shocked to see either the iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max make a big appearance over Boxing Day. Most retailers aren't even able to deliver them until January right now!

iPhone 11 deals: Boxing Day sales

Another option is to go for an older iPhone model, since these have dropped in price. As such this allows you to get a still very powerful smartphone with a great camera, only at a lower price while still being SIM free.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, A13 chip, dual 12MP cameras, 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera and Face ID.

If you go contract on an older iPhone 11, then the savings to be made are even greater. Expect to get lots of free data, extras like free broadband and even cheaper upfront costs.

Expect big name retailers to dish out the deals on this device, so keep your eyes peeled for iPhone 11 deals.

iPhone XR deals: Boxing Day sales

The iPhone XR, which was launched as a more affordable iPhone with that full-screen display, is now cheaper than ever. Expect that to get even more affordable when those Boxing Day sales start to roll out. Keep in mind though, this is still plenty powerful enough to keep you going for the duration of a 24 month contract, with all the latest iOS updates from Apple along the way too.

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display, A12 chip, 12MP snapper, Apple Pay and Face ID.

Since this is a budget iPhone – well, as budget as a newish iPhone gets – expect this to come with lots of extras. So if you go for a contract be sure to shop around to make sure you get the maximum free data and extras for your money in the best iPhone XR deal.

iPhone SE deals: Boxing Day sales

The iPhone SE is Apple's lowest priced handset. That means it's the most affordable option if you want to go for a SIM free iPhone. It also means deals, deals and more deals.

This handset looks like a 4.7-inch iPhone 8 and packs in 2020 specs, meaning a powerful A13 chip, 4K video and 12MP snaps plus wireless charging all onboard.

Expect the Boxing Day deals on contract iPhone SE handsets to offer some really low pricing compared to what's come before. For example on Cyber Monday you could pick up one of these on EE with 2GB of data for just £20 per month and £20 upfront. Yup, the best iPhone SE deals are well worth hunting down.