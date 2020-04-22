AirPods deals: Apple's latest earbuds are on sale for the lowest price since Black Friday

AirPods deals only come around so often but thankfully we've found a great Apple sale courtesy of B&H Photo and Amazon this week - featuring the Apple AirPods for just £119 (was £159) and the wireless charger AirPods for just $169.95 (was $199).

We love a great Apple sale when we see one, and we haven't seen AirPods deals this discounted since last Black Friday. Even with the rumored new AirPods just around the corner, we're confident we won't see AirPods this cheap for a good while.

The second-generation Apple Airpods were released in 2019 and quickly became one of the most sought after pieces of tech around. Not only are they (arguably) one of the most stylish wireless earbuds available, they offer seamless integration with iOS devices, innovative tap gesture controls, and a capable, lively sound. They're a perfect companion to any iPhone or Apple Watch, great for exercise or just chilling, and now of course, at some of their lowest ever prices.

Outside the UK and US? No worries, we've included the best Apple Airpods deals in your region just below.



AirPods deals: Apple sales in the UK and US

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | £159 £119 at Amazon UK

This is the cheapest we've seen these awesome second generation Airpods go for in a while, with a total saving of £40. Enjoy rich audio quality, super-speedy charging, and seamless integration with all your Apple devices. No other retailer has price matched yet and the wireless charging case variants have already sold out, so we'd act quickly if you want some cheap AirPods this week.

Apple Airpods (2019) Wireless charging case | $199 $169.95 at B&H Photo

Save $30 on this sure-to-go fast AirPods deal at B&H Photo this week, now at one of their lowest ever prices. With this upgraded case, you'll be able to charge wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat as well as enjoy the standard AirPods selling points - excellent sound quality, seamless iOS device integration, and an extremely comfortable fit. You can also pick up the non-wireless charging case model here for just $139.

Apple AirPods Pro | Now $249 at Best Buy

If you're serious about your noise-canceling and have a little bit of extra cash to spend then we'd consider these AirPods Pro at Best Buy. While you won't be saving any big bucks here, you'll still be picking up some of the very best, TechRadar approved, luxury wireless earbuds on the market today.

AirPods deals: which AirPods are right for you?

If you're wondering which of these AirPods deals are right for you, then we'll quickly summarise the main differences. The standard AirPods have excellent battery life at 4.5 hours, with wireless charging if you opt for the slightly more expensive wireless charger case equipped model. They also feature a slightly looser fit - which some people may prefer over the deeper ear-canal fit of the AirPods Pro. We'd recommend these for the casual user, someone who'll use them more occasionally, doesn't need any noise cancelling, and doesn't want to shell out over $200 for some earbuds that can be easily lost.

The AirPods Pro's main selling point is their active noise cancellation and isolation features, which may be a better option for people who have to deal with noisy commutes or offices. Aside from that, they also feature a slightly longer battery life at 5 hours. Again, it's completely subjective to the individual as to whether they need these extra features but we'd wholeheartedly recommend these for people who use earbuds every day and need that noise cancellation - just make sure you don't lose them.



We've got loads more Apple AirPods deals right here at TechRadar, so head on over if you're looking for something else or want to shop around. Looking for some over ears or something a little cheaper? Head over to our Beats headphone deals page where we'll look at Apple's other excellent headphone range.