AirPods deals: latest Apple Airpods on sale for the lowest price since Black Friday

Superb AirPods deals are still up for grabs right now at Verizon, Amazon and B&H, offering the lowest prices we've seen on these Apple's premium earbuds since Black Friday. This Apple sale is really something special, with the AirPod Pro's for only $224.99 (was $249) at Verizon, the wireless charger AirPods for just $165.95 (was $199) at B&H, and the standard Airpods for just £124 (was £159) at Amazon UK

AirPods deals this good rarely come around, so forgive us if we're in a rush to tell you about the latest Apple sale. Even with the increasing rumors of a new AirPods set just around the corner, we're still sure we don't be seeing cheap AirPods deals this good for a good while.

The 2019 updated Apple AirPods that were released last year caused some big waves in the world of wireless earbuds and quickly became a bestseller. Not only are these fantastic premium earbuds some of the most stylish around, but they also offer seamless iOS integration, innovative tap gesture controls and a solid, lively sound. If you're looking for excellent noise cancellation, then the AirPod Pro's are also on sale at B&H this week for their cheapest price ever, so if you're looking for the perfect companion to any iPhone or Apple Watch, look no further.

Apple AirPods Pro | $249 $224.99 at Verizon

Save $25 on these truly excellent premium earbuds this week at Verizon. At only $224.99, this is currently the lowest price we've seen on Apple's flagship wireless earbuds and it's sure to sell out fast, so act quickly if you want some cheap AirPod Pro's this week.

Apple Airpods (2019) Wireless charging case | $199 $169.95 at B&H Photo

Save $30 on one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for the wireless charger AirPods. With this upgraded case, you'll be able to charge wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat as well as enjoy the standard AirPods selling points - excellent sound quality, seamless iOS device integration, and an extremely comfortable fit.

Apple Airpods (2019) with charging case | $159 $139.95 at B&H Photo

If you can go without the wireless charging case, you can still pick up an excellent deal on the standard second-generation AirPods, saving $20 at B&H this week. Minus the wireless charging functionality, these are the same AirPods as above, so you'll still be getting all those excellent premium features, good audio and fit.

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | £159 £125.47 at Amazon UK

This is the cheapest we've seen these awesome second generation Airpods go for in a while, with a total saving of £34. Enjoy rich audio quality, super-speedy charging, and seamless integration with all your Apple devices. No other retailer has price matched yet and the wireless charging case variants have already sold out, so we'd act quickly if you want some cheap AirPods this week.

AirPods deals: which AirPods are right for you?

If you're wondering which of these AirPods deals are right for you, then we'll quickly summarise the main differences. The standard AirPods have excellent battery life at 4.5 hours, with wireless charging if you opt for the slightly more expensive wireless charger case equipped model. They also feature a slightly looser fit - which some people may prefer over the deeper ear-canal fit of the AirPods Pro. We'd recommend these for the casual user, someone who'll use them more occasionally, doesn't need any noise canceling, and doesn't want to shell out over $200 for some earbuds that can be easily lost.

The AirPods Pro's main selling point is their active noise cancellation and isolation features, which may be a better option for people who have to deal with noisy commutes or offices. Aside from that, they also feature a slightly longer battery life at 5 hours. Again, it's completely subjective to the individual as to whether they need these extra features but we'd wholeheartedly recommend these for people who use earbuds every day and need that noise cancellation - just make sure you don't lose them.



