Claim a £50 voucher with cheap Vodafone fibre broadband deals: ends Cyber Monday

Frankly, the only bad thing about Black Friday and Cyber Monday is that they have to come to an end. Those glorious, glorious deals and prices that you've revelled in over the weekend aren't much longer for this world - and that also goes for our EXCLUSIVE fibre broadband deal from Vodafone.

If you're not already acquainted, let us fill you in on the details. Choose either of Vodafone's Superfast fibre broadband plans - starting from just £20 per month - and the comms giant will show you how happy it is to have your business by furnishing you with a £50 voucher for one of your choice of four places.

Music lover? Then £50 at Ticketmaster will help you get your fix of the live stuff. Going for Currys can help you get some top tech in the January sales. And £50 is A LOT of Tesco groceries or coffees at Costa.

But, as we say, this deal expires as the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday. After that you still get those ridiculously low monthly bills, just without the added bonus of that £50 gift card. So act now to get one of the best fibre broadband deals in the UK.

TechRadar's EXCLUSIVE fibre deals from Vodafone:

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £20 per month + £50 gift card

You have a choice of two plans. The first is Vodafone's mega cheap Superfast fibre broadband for a mere £20 per month. With a minimum speed guarantee of 25Mb, it's one of the cheapest fibre deals we've ever seen. And if you consider the £50 gift card, then the effective monthly cost comes down to only £17.20 a month!

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 18 months | 63Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £25 per month + £50 gift card

Got a household of greedy internet users or can't get enough of 4K video streaming? Then it may be worth paying an extra fiver a month and cranking the speed up to an average of 63Mb. That's the equivalent download speed of almost 8MB per second.

Ultimate Speed Guarantee

When it comes to avoiding slow connection speeds, Vodafone is leading the way where we imagine other internet providers are bound to follow. It offers new fibre broadband customers an internet speed guarantee with minimum speeds of 25Mb for Superfast 1 and 55Mb for Superfast 2.

If Vodafone fails to deliver on the speeds, customers will be entitled to a 15% discount off their next monthly bill. It makes Vodafone's broadband plans the only widely available packages to offer such a speed guarantee in the UK.