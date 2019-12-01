The best Argos Cyber Monday deals 2019: the hottest offers live today

Think the sales are over? Think again! There are loads of great Argos Cyber Monday deals to take advantage of today. So if you missed out earlier, don't worry as you can still bag a bargain today, although this discounted stock surely can't last much longer.

We've noticed lots of retailers start to roll out their Cyber Monday deals super early this year, with some maintaining the same prices they had on Black Friday. Although we do expect a few more items to go even lower.

Right now, Argos is offering the cheapest Apple Watch 3 deal in the UK, at just £189. It's one of the best smartwatches around, and Argos has undercut the price at all other retailers while stocks last.

There are some fantastic gaming deals as well, including great value Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch bundles. We particularly like the Xbox One X and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle, which is far better than any deal Microsoft itself has offered for the sales season.

There's an awesome deal on the Xbox One S, too: the console plus three games for just £129.99 all-in. That's the best price we've seen online.

Lots of laptops have received a hefty price cut at Argos too, from budget Chromebooks like the Lenovo IdeaPad S330 (a snip at £169.99) to gaming machines like the 15.6-inch Lenovo L340 with its 1TB hard drive (down to just £599.99).

We're expecting lots more Cyber Monday deals on TVs, laptops, games consoles, phones, and speakers, as well as great discounts on toys and appliances – that's a lot of savings to be had, so we're combing through all the deals to find the truly great offers you won't want to miss.

The best Cyber Monday deals at Argos

Today's best deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: £279 £189 at Argos

This is the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3 in the UK. It might be last year's model, but it's still one of the best smart watches around, with GPS, great battery life, a bright, clear screen and fantastic fitness features.

iPhone XR 64GB: £629 now £549 at Argos

The iPhone XR is only a year old, and iPhones rarely see sizable discounts, so an £80 saving on the 64GB model is a great Cyber Monday deal. It runs the latest iOS 13 software, packs Face ID and gives you access to Animoji. Some colours are now sold out, and your location will determine which ones you can grab, but yellow and red are still widely available.

HP 15.6in Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB laptop: £499.99 £399.99 at Argos

Argos has cut £100 off this solid everyday laptop for Cyber Monday. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it's a perfect everyday workhorse that'll serve you well for years to come. A sound investment at a great price.

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you're essentially getting the newly released FIFA20 for free. You get the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus.

Spider-Man | PS4: £29.99 now £13.99 at Argos

Spider-Man on PS4 has never been cheaper than it is right now, and this is a great price for a top game which seems you spinning webs around New York City.

Xbox One S and Three Game Bundle: £199 £129.99 at Argos

Nintendo Switch | Free Labo kit: £279.99 at Argos

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset: £159.99 £104.99 at Argos

The Arctis 7 is supremely comfortable wireless gaming headset that's almost infinitely adjustable, and our reviewer found he could happily wear it all day. That's good to know, because with sound quality like this, you'll want to do exactly that. Argos has cut £55 off for Cyber Monday, making it a great buy,

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle: £189 £119 at Argos

Argos has seriously outdone itself here: this bundle give you both the Ring doorbell and indoor Chime to pair with it for the same price as the doorbell alone at Amazon. The Chime lets you get Ring notifications anywhere in your home, so you never miss a caller. A brilliant package this Cyber Monday.

Lego City Passenger RC Train: £120 £65 at Argos

Combining the best parts of train sets and Lego, this Argos Cyber Monday deal will keep kids of all ages entertained for days. There's a huge discount available for a limited time, so move fast to grab it.View Deal

Phone deals

Argos Cyber Monday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e at Argos | SIM-free | £669 £334.50

Yes, you do only get one colour option - Canary Yellow but even if you're not a fan of the colour, how can you say no to half the price! At £334.50 this is the cheapest the Samsung Galaxy S10e has ever been and we would be very surprised to see it drop even further anytime soon. Prices vary for the other colours, but you'll still be able to get a discount.

Sony Xperia 10| SIM-free | 64GB: £259.95 £199.95 at Argos

In 2019 Sony starting releasing its phones in the novel 21:9 aspect ratio, in order to make them great devices to watch films on. This is the cheapest of its devices, now reduced even further, and while it's not perfect, it's pretty cheap for a mobile movie machine.

iPhone 6S Plus | SIM-free | 32GB: £349 £299 at Argos

Samsung Galaxy A70 | SIM-free | 128GB: £369.95 £329.95 at Argos

Samsung's Galaxy A phones were some of the most popular affordable phones of 2019, and the A70 is one of the top handsets in the range, with three rear cameras and a beautiful AMOLED display. It's also got an appropriately massive battery to see you through the day.

Nokia 9 PureView | SIM-free | 128GB: £449.95 £349.95 at Argos

The Nokia 9 PureView has not three, not four but a whopping five rear cameras, three of which are monochromatic and two which are RGB, and when you press the shutter button the device takes a picture with each and combines them.

Honor 20 Pro | SIM-free | 256GB: £549.95 £449.95 at Argos

The Honor 20 Pro was one of the best mid-range smartphones from 2019, and by cutting £100 off its asking price, Argos is making it a tempting buy. Sure, it's not as novel as some of the other devices reduced, but who needs something different if you've got something that's very good?

Samsung Galaxy A80 | SIM-free | 128GB: £579.95 £479.95 at Argos

The Samsung Galaxy A80 has no front-facing camera; instead it has a pop-up section that spins around the rear cameras when you want to take a selfie. It's an novel solution to the selfie-cam problem, and is sure to make you the centre of selfie attention.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | SIM-free | 128GB: £649 £549 at Argos

The Galaxy S10 tops our list of the best smartphones (along with its Plus-sized sibling), and it's pretty affordable too thanks to these Cyber Monday price cuts. This deal is on the smallest storage option, but for many people that'll be enough. Some colours are now sold out, and the exact ones available will vary depending where you live, but you may still be in luck.

Gaming deals

Argos Cyber Monday gaming deals

Xbox One S Three Game and FIFA 20 Bundle: £259.99 £189.99 at Argos

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: £349.99 £299.99 at Argos

You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.

View Deal

PlayStation VR Megapack 2019: £299 £209.99 at Argos

Step into the world of VR and discover truly breathtaking virtual reality worlds with five full games included to download. This kit includes everything you need to get started with PlayStation VR except for the PS4 itself.View Deal

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Black Friday. The games on offer include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and many more.

Razer Wolverine Xbox One Controller: £119.99 £79.99 at Argos

We loved the Razer Chroma lighting on this controller when we reviewed it, as well as its clicky face buttons and customizable Macro buttons (editable through Razer Synapse). It's a fantastic controller, and with 1/3 off it's a steal at Argos for Black Friday.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset: £59.99 £29.99 at Argos

Another brilliant gaming headset deal from Argos this Black Friday. This wired set is perfect for Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and when testing it, our reviewer was particularly impressed by the quality of its microphone pickup. It's an absolute steal at a whisker under £30, but stock is now limited in much of the UK.

SteelSeries Arctis 1X headset: £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

This gaming headset offers great sound quality, and is compatible with all gaming systems thanks to the trusty 3.5mm jack. In our tests we were impressed by its quality and low-key looks, and with a third off at Argos this Black Friday weekend, it looks and sounds mighty tempting.

SteelSeries Arctis 1P headset: £49.99 £32.99 at Argos

A gaming headset for any platform, including PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis 1P looks sleek and sounds great. It's tough too, with a metal-reinforced headband built to survive being thrown into a backpack for gaming on the move. Sounds like a winner to us.

Razer Thresher headset: £149.99 £89.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked a huge £60 off this premium wireless gaming headset for the Black Friday weekend. It packs powerful sound, and our reviewer found it exceptionally comfortable, even for long gaming sessions. Battery life is superb too, and it's surprisingly lightweight.

Steelseries Arctis 7 headset: £159.99 £104.99 at Argos

The Arctis 7 is supremely comfortable wireless gaming headset that's almost infinitely adjustable, and our reviewer found he could happily wear it all day. That's good to know, because with sound quality like this, you'll want to do exactly that. Argos has cut £55 off for the Black Friday weekend, making it a great buy,

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 PS4 Headset: £219.99 £99.99 at Argos

Supremely comfortable (according to our reviewer) and with great sound, this PS4/PC headset is amazing value at less than half price. It features gel-filled memory foam, which Turtle Beach claims will help you keep your cool in stressful moments. We're not so sure about that, but it certainly feels good, and the X Surround Sound tech brings your games to life.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Xbox One Headset: £219.99 £99.99 at Argos

Argos is offering some incredible deals on gaming headsets this Black Friday weekend, and has knocked more than 50% off this superb set of cans from Turtle Beach. Their simulated surround sound is superb, and their gel-filled cushions are cool and comfy.

Thrustmaster T300RS racing wheel: £329.99 £229.99 at Argos

Argos has slashed £100 off this steering wheel and pedal set for PS3 and PS4. The realistic 11in wheel features force feedback to immerse you in the race, plus 13 action buttons. A great game-changer for GT fans.

TV deals

Argos Black Friday TV deals

Hitachi 50in Smart 4K LED TV: £369.99 £249.99 at Argos

In the market for a cheap TV this Black Friday weekend? The Hitachi 50HK25T74U has been on the receiving end of a £120 discount at Argos, making it one of the most affordable ways to get 50 inches of screen into your life. It supports HDR too, which is particularly impressive for a TV at this price point.

View Deal

Samsung 55in Smart 4K HDR LED TV: £429 £399 at Argos

If you're in the market for a seriously big TV but don't have an equally huge budget, the Samsung UE55RU7020 gives you a lot of screen for your money. The picture quality is impressive for the price, and while £30 off a TV isn't an enormous discount, it's a tempting offer nonetheless.

Panasonic 49 Inch Smart Full HD LED TV: £349 £279 at Argos

Hitachi 65-inch Smart 4K LED TV: £629.99 £479.99 at Argos

Google Chromecast: £30 £20 at Argos

Argos is price-matching the Google Chromecast, cutting £10 off for the Black Friday weekend. It's superb value, whether you want to stream from Netflix, Amazon Prime or any other service. It's not capable of streaming in 4K (check out the Amazon Fire Stick 4K for that), but it's hard to argue with at £20.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa: £39.95 £19.95 at Argos

Argos has undercut Amazon itself with this deal on the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote. This is the standard version, which streams in 1080p, and turns any TV into a smart one. Just plug it into your TV and connect the power cable, and you're ready to start streaming straight away.

Now TV Smart Box with 4K and voice: £49.99 £24.99 at Argos

Now TV is a super flexible way to stream TV and movies, whether you want to stick to free content or try premium channels. There's no need to tie yourself into a long contract, and you can pay on a day-by-day basis if you want. It supports voice search too, so there's no tricky typing.

Roku Express HD Media Player: £29.99 £24.99 at Argos

If streaming in 1080p isn't a problem then this little streaming box is a great option. You can stream just about anything: TV from all the usual catch-up services, videos from YouTube, and Netflix and Amazon Prime content provided you have the appropriate subscription.

Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Player: £39.99 £29.99 at Argos

This little streaming box is almost identical to the Roku Express above, but with the addition of 4K and HDR support if you have a suitable TV. You get a remote control, but you can also operate the box with the Roku app on your phone (including voice search).

PC, laptop and tablet deals

Argos Black Friday computing deals

HP 15.6in Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 256GB laptop: £499.99 £399.99 at Argos

Argos has cut £100 off this solid everyday laptop for Black Friday. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it's a perfect everyday workhorse that'll serve you well for years to come. A sound investment at a great price.

Lenovo IdeaPad S330 Chromebook: £219.99 £169.99 at Argos

This 14in Chromebook certainly isn't the most powerful laptop around, with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, but with this Black Friday deal, its price is tough to beat. Lenovo itself sells this Chromebook for £200, but Argos has undercut it by a cheeky £30.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 laptop: £299.99 £199.99 at Argos

If you want a cheap laptop that runs Windows and you aren't too bothered about its raw performance, this deal is well worth a look. Its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage won't set the world on fire, but Argos has slashed £100 off the regular price, making it one of the most affordable Windows laptops you can buy today. Stock is now limited in much of the UK.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6in laptop: £499.99 £399.99 at Argos

Many of the laptops in the Cyber Monday sales are pretty under-powered, but the Acer Aspire 3 is one with the grunt to serve you well as an everyday workhorse. With 8GB RAM, 2TB storage and an Intel Core i5 processor, this is a thoroughly respectable device. Knock £100 off and it's a very sensible buy indeed.

Lenovo L340 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £699.99 £599.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £100 off this gaming laptop, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive (plus a 128GB SSD for Windows). It's a great all-rounder, and is available for same-day pickup at many Argos stores. Why wait for delivery?

Tablet deals

Argos Black Friday tablet and ereader deals

Amazon Fire 7 with Alexa: £49.99 £29.99 at Argos

On the lookout for a basic, affordable tablet? Look no further. Argos has matched Amazon's own price for the Fire 7, and it's available for immediate pickup at many branches of Argos and Sainsbury's. Even Amazon Prime can't beat that!

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB: £119.99 £84.99 at Argos

Argos has cut £35 off the latest Kindle Paperwhite to match Amazon's Black Friday price. This e-reader is super thin and light, and features Audible over Bluetooth so you can switch between reading and listening in moments. Stock of the blue model is now limited, but the black is still widely available.

Kindle Kids Edition 8GB: £99.99 £59.99 at Argos

Wearable deals

Argos Black Friday wearables deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: £279 £189 at Argos

This is the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 3 in the UK. It might be last year's model, but it's still one of the best smart watches around, with GPS, great battery life, a bright, clear screen and fantastic fitness features.

Fitbit Inspire HR/Ace 2 Bundle: £159.99 £99.99 at Argos

This bundle includes the super sleek Fitbit Inspire HR, which usually sells for around £90, plus the Fitbit Ace 2, which is designed to help kids stay active and is usually priced at roughly £70. This deal is a real bargain, and a great incentive for your family to be more active together.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music: £249.99 £179.99 at Argos

Get £70 off this feature-packed smartwatch for a limited time only. With internal storage for 500 songs, plus Spotify support, it lets you enjoy your favourite songs and podcasts without toting your phone around. Throw in GPS, heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, and it's a runner's dream.

Headphone and audio deals

Argos Black Friday audio deals

Beats by Dre Solo 3 headphones: £139.95 £119.95 at Argos

These wireless Beats headphones have received a £20 price cut at Argos for Black Friday. When we reviewed them, we were impressed by their energetic, punchy sound. The headband is a little firm, but the wireless stability is excellent, and at this price they're a great deal.

Marshall MID ANC On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones - Black: £239.99 £139.99 at Argos

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £22 at Argos

Argos has matched Amazon's deal on the Amazon Echo Dot, slashing its price to just £22. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Echo Dot at Argos, and the prospect of super fast Click & Collect might make it more appealing here if you don't have free next day delivery with Amazon Prime.

Amazon Echo (3rd Generation 2019) - Blue: £89.99 £59.99 at Argos

Sonos One 2nd Gen Wireless Smart Speaker - White: £199 £159 at Argos

Home and beauty deals

Argos Black Friday home and beauty deals

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime Bundle: £189 £119 at Argos

Argos has seriously outdone itself here: this bundle give you both the Ring doorbell and indoor Chime to pair with it for the same price as the doorbell alone at Amazon. The Chime lets you get Ring notifications anywhere in your home, so you never miss a caller. A brilliant package this Black Friday.

Remington Rose Pearl hair dryer: £34.99 £17.49 at Argos

A premium hair dryer at a bargain price, this Remington model comes with a diffuser, variable temperature and speed settings, a three-metre cable, hair-smoothing ionic tech, and a long-life AC motor. A perfect Christmas gift.

Remington Rose Pearl straightener: £39.99 £24.99 at Argos

This premium straightening iron is coated with ceramic and pearl for a super-smooth finish. It heats up in just 10 seconds, with a maximum temperature of 235C and 10 settings in between so you can pick one that suits your hair.



Babyliss Curl Secret Simplicity: £79.99 £49.99 at Argos

This smart curling tool normally carries a price tag between £80 and £60 depending where you shop, so this deal from Argos is particularly attractive. Just clamp a piece of hair and the internal barrel gently curls it. No burned fingers.

Remington AIR3D Hair Dryer with Diffuser: £79.99 £49.99 at Argos

This is the best price we've seen for this slightly odd-looking hair dryer, with ceramic grilles to improve shine, optimised heat settings, and ionic tech to minimise frizz. It comes with the diffuser mentioned for waves and curls, plus two concentrator nozzles for creating sleeker styles.

Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra: £299.99 £199.99 at Argos

You'll really clean up with £100 off this cordless stick vacuum cleaner on Black Friday. It's a great choice if you have pets, and comes with a two-year guarantee. This deal matches the current price at John Lewis. Stock is now limited, so you may need to pick it up rather than have it delivered. Click the 'Change store' to see where you can get it.

Dyson V8 Animal Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £399.99 £299.99 at Argos

Argos has price-matched John Lewis and Currys with this Black Friday weekend deal on one of Dyson's most popular cordless vacuum cleaners. As the name implies, it's a great choice for dealing with pet hair, with a special filtration system to avoid dander being spread throughout your home. It's suitable for all floor types, and is a great price right now.

KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer: £499.99 £279.99 at Argos

Argos has slashed £220 off this premium stand mixer, as used in the tent on The Great British Bake Off. It's very solidly made, and comes with attachments for kneading, mixing and whisking. Once you've finished, you can pop the bowl in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Stock is now very limited, so click the 'Change store' button to see where you can pick it up.

Kenwood KM280 Prospero with Blender: £179.99 £99.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £80 off this two-in-one stand mixer and blender for Black Friday. The initial price seems a little inflated, but the deal is nonetheless good value; Amazon is selling the mixer alone for £89.95, so you're essentially getting a blender here for just £10

NutriBullet 5 Piece Nutritional Blender £59.99 £39.99 at Argos

Nutribullet is one of the biggest names in blenders, and this little gadget is perfect for anyone who enjoys a good smoothie in the morning. Its blades and motor are tough enough to make light work of stems and seeds, where much of the nutrition and fibre lies in fruit and veg, making the resulting drink far more nourishing than juice. The top of the blender doubles as a glass, so there's no need for messy pouring. Amazon is selling this model for £50, so this is a genuinely good price. Stock is now limited, so you might need to travel a few miles to pick it up.



De'Longhi ECC221BLK Motivo Espresso Coffee Machine: £99.99 £64.99 at Argos

De'Longhi is known for its premium coffee makers, and this deal undercuts Amazon's current price by £10. It's suitable for both ground beans and pods (a rare feature), can brew and dispense two cups at once, and includes a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos. Its parts are dishwasher-safe, too. If you're in the market for an espresso machine, this is a brilliant choice at a bargain price.

Russell Hobbs 22406 Worcester Four-Slice Toaster: £29.99 £19.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked a third off the price of this great four-slice toaster for the Black Friday weekend (one of our team owns the same model, and can vouch for its toasting abilities). It can handle four thick slices with ease, with two sets of controls, cool-touch walls, six temperature settings, and crumb trays that pull out for easy cleaning.

Toy deals

Argos Black Friday toy deals

Lego Technic Control+ 4x4 X-treme Off-Roader Truck Set: £200 £120 at Argos

Who doesn't love Lego Technic? There's a huge £80 off this set, which lets you (or your kids) built an awesome off-road truck with proper suspension, which can be controlled remotely using the Lego app.

Lego City Fire Downtown Fire Brigade Building Set: £90 £55 at Argos

There's a £35 saving on this set, which contains seven minifigures and a large fire ladder truck with a working light and sound brick. A great classic Lego set for kids and kids at heart.

Lego Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat: £25 £16.50 at Argos

Lego Hidden Side is a new augmented reality line that lets you interact with your creations using a special mobile app, so the fun isn't over when you've finished building. There's £8.50 off this set in the Argos Cyber Monday sale.

Lego City Passenger RC Train: £120 £65 at Argos

Combining the best parts of train sets and Lego, this set will keep kids of all ages entertained for days. There's a huge discount available for a limited time, so move fast to grab it. Stock is now limited, so you might need to click 'Change store' to find out where you can pick it up.

Lego City Space Rocket n Launch Control Playset: £90 £54 at Argos

There's £34 off this great classic Lego set at Argos for the Black Friday weekend. It's not only great fun, it's also a way to spark your kids' interest in science and engineering.

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Building Set: £25 £14 at Argos

For totally open-ended play, you can't beat a big, mixed box of different bricks with no instructions or diagrams to follow. This set would make a brilliant Christmas present, and with £11 off it's surprisingly affordable too.

Save 20% on Pokémon, Peppa Pig and Little Live Pets at Argos

As part of the Argos Cyber Monday sale, there are huge savings to be had on all three of these popular toy brands. Just add your chosen toys to your shopping trolley and enter the code PEPPA20 at the checkout to get your discount. Offer ends midnight November 3.

Selected toys half price at Argos

For a limit time, you can save up to 50% on a wide selection of toys at Argos, from brands including Barbie, Playmobil, Disney and Peppa Pig. There's no voucher code to enter – all discounts are shown already. A great opportunity to get an early start on Christmas shopping.

Why shop at Argos on Cyber Monday and Black Friday?

Argos offers plenty of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, even when it only matches the prices of other retailers, there are still lots of good reasons to pick it.

First of all, there's delivery. Argos is sending hundreds of extra delivery drivers out onto the streets right now to cope with the extra demand and make sure you get your purchases as quickly as possible. Find out how long Argos delivery will take on Black Friday.

If you can't wait at all, lots of items are also available for same-day or next-day pickup from branches of Argos or Sainsbury's. Not in a hurry? Use Click & Collect, and your purchases will be held in store so you can pick them up at your leisure.

There's also Argos Care - an optional extra insurance policy that you can use to protect your new tech purchases. It's provided by Domestic and General, and is well worth considering if you're a little accident prone. Discover how to protect your purchases with Argos Care.

You can also connect your Nectar card to your Argos account, and spend your points on Black Friday purchases at Argos. Every 500 points will give you £2.50 to spend. For more details, see our guide to using your Nectar points at Argos on Black Friday.

Argos offers its own credit agreements too through the Argos Card, but we'd urge caution with this; the APR is well above average for a credit card.

