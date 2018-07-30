Top 5 broadband deals to grab this pay day: from cheap exclusives to super fast fibre

Let's call it what it is - shopping for broadband deals is a complete pain in the neck. Generally, all you want is a reliable, affordable connection that's going to let you stream the football or watch Love Island free from interruption, and surf the web without waiting an age for your pages to load. And all at the best price possible.

Well consider your neck on the mend, because TechRadar is here to help you quickly and easily choose your next broadband deal. We can save you some pennies, too, having scoured the entire UK market on your behalf and thanks to our exclusive cheap broadband price from POP Telecom.

We've picked out five of our very favourite deals you can get this week, confident that at least one of them will fit your requirements. And if you want a bigger selection still, you can always head to our best broadband deals page or fiddle with the filters and categories in our internet comparison chart at the bottom of this article.

1. Cheapest overall broadband - Sky

Sky Broadband Unlimited | 12 months | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | £9.95 upfront | £18pm + £50 prepaid Mastercard

Just want to know the very least amount of money you can spend on your broadband? We get ya. At the moment, that honour falls to Sky. £18 per month is pretty impressive in its own right, but its the £50 prepaid credit card that brings the effective total spend over the year down lower than anybody else can manage. Effective price for 12 months £175.95 (with reward)

2. Exclusive cheap broadband only - POP Telecom

POP Broadband Unlimited | 12 months | 11Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £16.80 per month

If you'd rather not faff around with reward cards and just want super cheap monthly bills, then we've organised this exclusive broadband deal only for TechRadar readers. No discount codes, cashback or prepaid cards required, and you don't even have to pay anything upfront either. Total cost of 12 months £201.60

3. Cheapest fibre deal - NOW Broadband

NOW Fab Fibre | 12 months | 36Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | £9.99 delivery | £20pm

For ages, we touted Vodafone as the cheapest fibre optic internet provider around. But NOW's Summer Sale puts it in pole position with monthly payments of just £20. That's a frankly astonishing rate for average broadband speeds that deliver downloads at around 4.5MB per second. Total cost of 12 months £249.99

4. Great value superfast fibre - BT Broadband

BT Superfast Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £80 prepaid Mastercard

BT broadband deals remain the most popular around the UK, and this is its best value internet plan at the moment. You get dazzling average speeds of 50Mb for starters - that should be plenty for 4K streaming and/or lots of people using the broadband at once. And don't forget that juicy £80 reward card. Effective price for 18 months £505.81 (with reward)

5. Best for fast speeds and TV binging - Virgin Media

Virgin Media Full House Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb 213Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | 230+ channels incl. BT Sport | £20 activation fee | £55pm

Want to do the double header and sort out your broadband AND television deals this week? Then take advantage of this package from Virgin Media. You also get tonnes of TV channels, BT Sport and a plush TV V6 box to boot - but you need to sign up before the end of July to get that 213Mb average speed, before it falls back to 108Mb. Total cost of 12 months £680

