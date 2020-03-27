Three's mobile broadband plan gets you cheap unlimited data with no set-up

Now that the UK is in mass lockdown and many are finding themselves having to very suddenly work from home, a quick and easy broadband set-up will be a crucial purchase.

However, traditional broadband deals aren't renowned for their quick installations, often taking weeks to get sorted. So if you need something quickly that can keep you working from home with ease, a turn to mobile broadband plans could help.

These function a lot like regular broadband. You still have a hub, you can connect multiple devices and they're pretty powerful. However, you can move them wherever you like and they don't require a long tedious set-up fee - just turn it on.

And of all of the mobile broadband deals out there, Three seems to have the best right now. Offering unlimited data at a price of just £22 a month with no upfront costs.

With this plan, you are tied in for 24 months but you can half that if you pay slightly more. Between the unlimited data cap and surprisingly affordable price, this is definitely the best alternative broadband plan out there.

Need something more reliable? Check out the best fibre deals

The best offers on 4G home broadband:

Three E5573bs-322 Mi-Fi | 24-month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £22 a month

Three's mi-fi plan will be perfect for anyone who needs to rapidly get their internet up and running. It doesn't cost anything upfront and even on a monthly basis, you'll only end up spending £22 a month. At this price, you're getting unlimited data. You can go for a shorter contract but it will cost slightly more.

View Deal

How does mobile broadband work?

Mobile broadband works by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to push out that connection and connect to it. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to by a number of devices while still providing strong speeds. Plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media and working from home.

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is 4G home broadband or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

Both of these 'home broadband' plans work just like mobile plans, using a SIM card to power your router, they're just a bit more powerful.