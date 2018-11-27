TalkTalk's bargain deal becomes cheapest fibre broadband price in the UK

If you're (still) looking for cheap fibre broadband deals post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this deal from TalkTalk is now without a doubt the cheapest widely available you can get as Vodafone's broadband deals have now come to an end.

This great value fibre internet package will get you average speeds of 36Mb for just £19.95 per month. That is the cheapest price for fibre broadband on the market right now, (if you don't consider Hyperoptic, which is only available in roughly 1% of the country). And even more good news, you don't even have to pay an activation fee.

Scroll down to see this deal in full or go check out the 50% off broadband and TV deal TalkTalk is also offering right now - a real bonus for movie nuts.

TalkTalk's super cheap broadband deal in full:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 36Mb | Weekend calls | FREE activation | £9.95 delivery charge | £19.95pm

TalkTalk is offering one of the best price for fibre optic internet right now. Black Friday might be over but this deal certainly isn't. With this package you get fast speeds, unlimited usage and UK weekend calls. The contract price is fixed so you won't be facing any nasty price hikes during the contract.



Deal must end on 29 NovemberView Deal

TalkTalk's broadband and TV package deal:

TalkTalk Faster Fibre + TV Box + Sky Cinema Boost | 18 months | Up to 36Mb | Weekend calls | All 11 Sky Movies channels | £9.95 delivery charge | £49.50 £27.95pm

If you're leaning towards a full package with your broadband then TalkTalk has you covered, too. For an extra £8 a month you can get a TV box and Sky Cinema Boost. This gets you over 80 channels and the ability to pause and rewind live TV and not to forget TalkTalk's cheap fibre broadband. Deal must end on 29 November View Deal

