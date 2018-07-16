Save £108 on Virgin Media's best broadband and TV deal with Sky Sport and Cinema

Virgin Media has really jumped on the Amazon Prime Day bandwagon by waiting until today to launch a brilliant discount on its most awesome broadband and TV deal.

You get a massive £108 saving if you sign up to Virgin's VIP bundle before next Sunday July 22. And here's what you get with it...

- Insane 316Mb average broadband speeds - that's equivalent to downloads of over 45 MB per second

- Over 260 TV channels, including the full suite of Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and BT Sport channels

- Not one, but two Virgin TV V6 boxes that let you pause, rewind and record TV and will stream 4K BT Sport from August

- Talk More Anytime call plan with Inclusive anytime calls to UK landlines and mobiles

It's all available for £79 per month instead of £88 in the first year of your contract, with £20 upfront to cover activation and delivery.

Virgin Media Full House broadband and TV bundle in full:

Virgin Media VIP Bundle | 12 months | 362Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 260+ channels including BT Sport, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema | £20 upfront | £88 £79 per month

This all-singing all-dancing broadband and TV deal from Virgin combines ridiculous broadband speeds - suitable for 4K freaks and large internet hungry households - with the most comprehensive of TV packages. Think 100% Premier League live football coverage, Ryder Cup golf and weekly film premieres. Hit 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to orderView Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of UK households are now able to receive super fast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best fibre broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get fibre optic broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin Media website confirms that the offer is for new customers only. If you're already with Virgin or have used the provider in your internet past, then you can forget the free wine and cry into your beer. Sorry. Take a look at our overall best broadband deals comparison page instead.

