Is 4G home broadband the best option for anyone working remotely from home?

No matter the reason, sometimes we have to pack up and work from home. Maybe you need to take time to visit the dentist, have someone coming to fix a leak or yes, in a topical view and to be brutally honest, remain in your home due to recent issues surrounding the Coronavirus.

But then what do you do if you have a poor, or even non-existent, internet connection? For a short-term fix, 4G home broadband could help. Unlike regular broadband plans, they can offer much more flexible plans, only tying you in for as short as one month.

On top of this, 4G home broadband can be set-up far quicker, not requiring a set-up process, all you have to do is plug it in and go. And due to this, the routers are far more portable, meaning you can take it to any room of the house allowing for the best signal where you choose to work.

For most people, regular broadband deals will make the most sense but this doesn't work for everyone when on a short time frame. Maybe you're waiting for a phone line to be put in or you live somewhere remote where fibre lines can't reach you.

No matter the reason you need to work from home, 4G home broadband plans can be a quick fix to a lack of internet, offering something both cheap and flexible.

How does 4G home broadband work?

The middle-ground of a phone SIM and a broadband package, these home broadband plans work by inserting a SIM into a router. From there, you can connect to this SIM from your laptop, phone, tablet - anything that can connect to a Wi-Fi connection really!

This means you won't need to worry about sorting a set-up process, being stuck in a long contract or working out whether or not internet can be installed where you live.

However, because this works on 4G connection (the same as most phones) you will need to check what kind of signal you have where you live first.

Will 4G broadband be reliable for working from home?

As long as you get signal where you live...yes, this should be a reliable option. It will work in the same way as your phone SIM does so as long as the network you buy from doesn't have a outage, you will receive a strong connection throughout, meaning a reliable form of internet for work.

The best offers on 4G home broadband:

Three Home Broadband with Huawei AI Cube | 12-month contract | £42 upfront | Unlimited data | £32 a month

Obviously when you're working from home there are two things you want - unlimited data and music. Surprisingly, Three's version of 4G home broadband offers both. You won't be capped on your usage and your router can blare out tunes with flashing lights...for some reason. Move up to a 24 month contract and you'll be paying less. Three also has a cheaper, non-musical option for those just looking to get the job done.

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 100GB data | £35 a month

Obviously, the major benefit to EE is its speeds. As the UK's fastest 4G network, EE will be the option to go for if you like your internet consistently fast. However, what's not so great with EE is its data caps. Unlike Three, you'll be capped on your usage. EE's most popular plan comes in at 100GB, offering you a pretty substantial amount to work through each month. If you only need the router for a short time, EE can offer a 1-month rolling version but it does come with a £100 upfront fee.

Vodafone GigaCube | 18 month contract | £100 upfront | 100GB data | £30 a month

Vodafone's Gigacube offers three different data caps - 100GB, 200 and unlimited. Obviously as you would expect, these go up in price the more data you add. Starting at £30 a month, the 100GB option is probably the best bet unless your work requires a lot of downloading.

