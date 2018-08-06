Buy Virgin broadband and get a Samsung Galaxy tablet free

Virgin Media doesn't need an excuse to offer you a bargain, which is why its broadband deal Flash Sales have become such a regular occurrence - and we love them! This week's - starting today - sees another great offer for new customers.

Until midnight on Thursday August 9, Virgin Media is offering a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet when you sign up for one of its broadband and TV deals.

The Flash Sale internet deal is available on the following selected broadband and TV packages:

- Full House Bundle with 108Mb broadband with BT Sport and 230+ TV channels for £57 per month

- Full House Bundle with 213Mb broadband with Sky Cinema, BT Sport and 230+ TV channels for £67 per month

- Full House Bundle with 213Mb broadband with Sky Sports, BT Sport and 230+ TV channels for £77 per month

- VIP Bundle with 362Mb broadband with Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, BT Sport and 260+ TV channels for £89 per month

All four of the subscription options come with a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A - or simply £100 bill credit if you'd prefer that instead.

Rather discuss your options over the phone? Then give 08000-492-102 a ring to speak to an adviser and order.

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of the UK households are now able to receive superfast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

More about your FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet

When you sign up for your chosen Virgin broadband and TV deal above, you'll provide an email address with which Virgin will use to liaise with you about the gift. You won't be able to get your hands on it if you cancel prior to installation or before the end of Virgin's 14-day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee period. And the colour will vary depending on stock.

If you decide to go for the £100 bill credit instead, this will be applied to your first bill or bills.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website confirms that the offer is for new customers only. If you're already with Virgin and like the look of a new tablet, then you can use our dedicated best tablet of 2018 page to find today's cheapest price.