BT wants to give home movers a great new deal on fibre broadband

It appears that BT wants to take at least some of the pain out of moving home, so it's offering a new deal to make fibre broadband easier to access when you're unpacking those boxes.

The BT Homemover broadband deal applies to the internet provider's Superfast Fibre connection in a property newly moved into. The broadband deal gives any home mover the first month for free – ideal when you consider all the costs of moving already heaped on you at that crucial time. The remainder of the 18 month contract is then charged at £29.99 per month.

This Superfast Fibre broadband delivers unlimited monthly usage, an average speed of 50Mb, a BT smart hub for super quick Wi-Fi, access to over 5 million UK Wi-Fi hotspots plus unlimited weekend calls.

The great thing about this deal, apart from the £100 saving, is that BT Broadband says it will get you up and running ready for the first day you move in.

It also says the process of switching is made easy, so even if you're coming from another provider the process should be one less thing to worry about when you move home.

