You need to get in quick to get 60% off Bluehost's web hosting software

It's easy to think that Black Friday and Cyber Monday is just a time for deals on phones, laptops and TVs, but in fact it's also a great time to save money on web hosting software and this deal will save you 60% on just that.

Bluehost has dropped the price of its web hosting software down to just $2.65 a month for the first term (roughly £2.05) a massive saving from its original price of $7.99 a month. Although this is Bluehost's most basic package you're still getting a lot. You get web hosting of a site of up to 50GB, unmetered bandwidth, 5 parked domains and 25 sub domains, all for under $3 a month.

This deal is perfect for those with a small business but if you need more features you can upgrade to Bluehost's Choice Plus package for just $1.80 a month more. This allows you to host an unlimited number of sites, have unlimited parked and sub domains and access to SpamExperts, domain privacy and CodeGuard Basic.

This cheap Cyber Monday web hosting deal in full

Bluehost web hosting | $7.99 Now $2.65 (£2.05) - 60% off

