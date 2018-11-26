You can still get BT's reduced sales season broadband deals this Cyber Monday

Black Friday has now officially passed but if you missed the chance to get your new broadband amongst all the sales then don't worry because BT has kept all its deals on for Cyber Monday.

BT went all out on its Black Friday deals, discounting almost all of its packages. You can currently get BT broadband for as cheap as £24.99 a month but our favourite is the Superfast 1 package. With this package you get average speeds of 50Mb, a £120 BT Reward Card and 200GB of cloud storage all for the price of £29.99 a month and no activation fee.

BT also has a deal on its Classic Bundle package meaning you can save on not just your broadband but also your TV. With this package you get the above internet set-up, Freeview TV and BT Sport all for £39.99 - a serious saving overall.

You can see all of BT's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below and decide which one is best for you or check out our best broadband deals page if none of these fit what you're looking for.

BT's Cyber Monday broadband deals

BT Broadband | 18 months | Up to 10Mb | Weekend calls | £19.99 for activation and delivery | £24.99pm + £70 Reward Card

This is the least you can pay to get BT broadband. Anything under the £25 per month-mark is a-OK by us. As if the price wasn't attractive enough, you also get that lovely little Mastercard making the effective monthly spend around £21.

View Deal

BT Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £35.99 £29.99pm + £120 Reward Card

For just £30 a month you're getting quite a lot here. Not only do you get BT's superfast broadband with average speeds of 50Mb but you're also getting 200GB cloud storage, BT Virus protect on 2 devices and a £120 BT Reward Card.

View Deal

BT Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £45.99 £39.99pm + £140 Reward Card

£40 a month lets you really ramp up the broadband speed to a rapid 8MB+ per second. Ideal if you have loads of people in your household all trying to use the internet at once or if you stream a lot of 4K content. You immediately shave £140 off the price with BT's most benevolent Reward Card.

View Deal

BT Classic Bundle with broadband and TV| 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £59.99 upfront | £41.99 £35.99pm + £120 Reward Card

For well under £40 a month you can get not just BT's superfast 50Mb average speeds but also BT Sport and freeview TV. Not to mention that £120 BT Reward Card, that's a lot for £35.99. If you're not interested in all the add-ons and just want BT fibre internet you can still get its superfast fibre package for £29.99 and free activation.

View Deal

Compare them to the rest with our best broadband deals guide

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.