We just don't see how Three's 100GB for £20 SIM only deal can be beaten this Black Friday

It's weird...the SIMO scene has been a little bit quiet with regards to Black Friday 2018 deals so far. OK, so the day itself is still one week away, but loads of retailers are already dropping prices on a whole range of goods. So what's the story with SIM only deals?

We're glad you asked. Well the truth is that Three's ongoing 100GB SIM only deal for £20 per month is still miles ahead of what any other network or retailer can manage. It's a staggeringly good value SIM plan, but we've got no idea how much longer it will last. Three's in the habit of removing it from site without notice, much to the chagrin of the bargain hunter in us.

You may be thinking that hanging on a few more days might be worth the gamble, but the truth is that we've not yet heard about anything for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that can beat 100GB for £20. If we do, you'll be the first to know.

If £20 per month is a few more quid than you'd prefer to pay, then Three also has its very popular 30GB SIM only tariff still priced at £17 per month. A small but glorious saving. Or head on down to our SIM only price comparison to choose your perfect SIM.

Three's best ever SIM only deal in full:

Three SIM only: 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20pm

It's very simple...you just won't find a better SIM only deal than this. No network or third-part retailer gets close to matching this bumper data Three SIM only deal. You'll never have to worry about breaching your data limit again...

Why go for a Three SIM only deal?

Like all Three SIM tariffs, the plan includes travel upgrades with EasyJet, 4G hotspot, free international roaming and 'Go Binge' which allows you to stream the likes of Netflix and Apple Music without using up your data allowance - although the last of those seems pretty redundant when you already have 100GB to swim in.