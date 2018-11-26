Today is the perfect time to renew your PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold are essential services if you plan to play online games on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and we reckon today is the best day of the year to resubscribe.

Both Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus are on sale today for 12 month subscriptions, meaning you can get yourself a whole year of free games and online play for a discounted price.

The best part? You will probably be able to get similar deals again this time next year. We often see both services go on sale over the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period meaning you can buy another year over that time in 2019.

That means you may be able to jump straight from one discounted annual subscription to another when the sales come around next year. If you buy today and update your account with the subscription you also won't lose out on any existing months, as it just adds the new months onto the end of your current subscription.

PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold in the UK

PlayStation Plus | 12 Month Subscription | £49.99 £37.99 at CDKeys

PlayStation Plus membership went up earlier this year, so CDKeys offering £13 off a 12 month membership is an offer could good to pass up - and you won't have to worry about it for the next year!View Deal

PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold in the US