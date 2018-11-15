Three is dishing out a free Google Home Mini with this Pixel 3 deal

Let's be honest, there's nothing quite like a freebie especially when that free thing is tacked on to a phone contract with Google's newest flagship Pixel 3 smartphone. Well, that's exactly what Three has done with this Black Friday deal.

Three has offered up not just a Google Pixel 3, but also a Google Home Mini rolled into one nice bundle - oh, and a little monthly data package of 100GB! That should be more than ample for almost any data user considering getting through 100GB in a month is more of a challenge than a concern.

So, how much do you have to pay for all this? Well it does come with a monthly price tag of £48 but luckily you'll only be paying £99 upfront and getting a FREE Google Home Mini to balance out the price. Of course, if this is too much for you then feel free to take a look at our price comparison chart below to see your other options on today's best Pixel 3 deals. But remember you won't be getting that 100GB package or the Home Mini from Three.

But don't forget...Three is only making this deal available for a week, so it will be gone by the time you get to Black Friday proper.

Google's freebie deal in full:

Google Pixel 3 from Three | Google Home Mini | £99 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £48 per month

This deal really is full of bonuses - not only do you get the Pixel 3 but you also get a Google Home Mini and a whopping 100GB of data! All of this does push up the monthly cost though as you will be paying just under £50 a month for it. Deal must end on the 22 November View Deal

The Three network also gives you...

Wuntu - Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app

- Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost Go Binge - Ability to stream music and TV without using up your data