There's BT Sport up for grabs with BT's best Black Friday broadband deals

BT has had some pretty brilliant Black Friday deals this year and they have been selling like crazy. You might have seen some of these popular broadband deals scattered across TechRadar but you might have missed this BT broadband and TV deal for just £35.99 a month.

For £36 a month you can get your hands on a full BT package, which means not just broadband but also TV and BT Sport thrown in. With average speeds of 50Mb and a £120 prepaid Mastercard thrown in, you're getting a lot for your money with this deal.

Head to BT to check out this broadband and TV bundle deal in full

Of course, if you are not interested in TV or BT Sport, you can still get one of BT's many popular fibre broadband Black Friday deals which will save you some money compared to BT's usual prices. Or if that is still just a bit too pricey for you we have also listed BT's ADSL package - the internet provider seems to have deals for everybody this year.

Get fibre broadband, TV and BT Sport with this deal:

BT Classic Bundle with broadband and TV| 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £59.99 upfront | £35.99pm + £120 Reward Card

For well under £40 a month you can get not just BT's superfast 50Mb average speeds but also BT Sport and freeview TV. Not to mention that £120 BT Reward Card, that's a lot for £35.99. If you're not interested in all the add-ons and just want BT fibre internet you can still get its superfast fibre package for £29.99 and free activation.

BT's Superfast broadband deal

BT Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £39.99pm + £140 Reward Card

£40 a month lets you really ramp up the broadband speed to a rapid 8MB+ per second. Ideal if you have loads of people in your household all trying to use the internet at once or if you stream a lot of 4K content. You immediately shave £140 off the price with BT's most benevolent Reward Card.

BT Black Friday ADSL broadband deal:

BT Broadband | 18 months | Up to 10Mb | Weekend calls | £19.99 for activation and delivery | £24.99pm + £70 Reward Card

This is the least you can pay to get BT broadband. Anything under the £25 per month-mark is a-OK by us. As if the price wasn't attractive enough, you also get that lovely little Mastercard making the effective monthly spend around £21.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.