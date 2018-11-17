The Now TV Black Friday sale is live: huge discounts on Sky Sports and Cinema passes

2018's Black Friday deals care not for the official November 23 date, they're ready now and so are we. And we've been keeping an eye on the the Now TV offers all year, so when we say these new deals are hot, you know they've impressed us.

There are some big discounts direct from the Now TV website on Now TV passes for Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports. There are also reductions on the new Now TV Smart Stick that plugs into an HDMI slot on your TV giving it access to the service, although you might not need one of those to be honest as many smart TVs and gaming consoles already have a Now TV app for it. Go on, go and have a look, we're sure you've got enough remotes knocking around your living room already! You could head on over to Now TV directly to get stuck into the full list of deals or take a look at our highlights below first if you'd like. There's never been a better time to buy.

The best Black Friday Now TV deals

Sky Sports 9-month pass £306 £179 at Now TV

Fancy saving a huge £127 on access to every Sky Sports channel without tying yourself down to a multi-year deal? Then this is the ultimate Black Friday Now TV deal and you can order it right now. This'll see you straight through for the rest of the footy season and you'll get to see those England matches that aren't on regular TV. Naturally you're also getting the exclusive coverage for cricket, golf, F1 and a lot more besides.

Sky Cinema / Entertainment 12-month pass £215 £99 at Now TV

That's the best deal we've ever seen and better than half price for a whole year of access to Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment and its excellent selection of channels, box sets and movies that gets bigger every day.

Now TV Sky Cinema pass (12 months) £120 £55

If you're not too bothered about getting cheap Sky channels and box set content, but would love to get access to Sky Cinema for a pittance, this is the deal for you. £55 for a year's access is an absolute steal. That much wouldn't get you many trips to a regular cinema now would it?

Now TV Entertainment pass (12 months) £96 £45

This gets you a whole year's streaming access to Sky's excellent suite of entertainment channels like Sky Atlantic (say hello to the likes of Westworld and Game of Thrones), Fox, Comedy Central, Sky One and more. Not to mention a huge amount of on-demand content you won't find on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Save up to 50% on Now TV entertainment passes

These other discounts on the Entertainment pass grant you access to channels like Sky Atlantic, Syfy, Fox and more. There are multiple offers available today. Get two months for £9.59 (save (40%), four months for £17.58 (save 45%) or get six months for £23.97 (save 50%).

Save up to 50% on Now TV Sky Cinema passes

You to save up to 50% on this range of Sky Cinema passes, for the movie service that gets a new premiere added every day. Get two months for £11.99 (save 40%), four months for £21.98 (save 45%) or six months of movies for just £29.97 (save 50%).

Note: these offers are for new accounts only.

