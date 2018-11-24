The incredible broadband deal for £9.99 per month is still going - get it before it goes

Update: Despite the fact only 500 of this extraordinary deal are available, there are still some left. We're not sure how much longer they'll last, so worth striking before they're snapped up over Cyber Weekend.

We're both surprised and delighted in equal measure. The remarkable £9.99 per month broadband offer that kicked off at the weekend is STILL AVAILABLE! There were only 500 to claim originally, so we can't imagine there are that many left. If you want the best cheap broadband deal we've ever seen, then it may be worth striking before it's too late.

So let's recap - for £9.99 per month you get unlimited 11Mb internet and line rental for a year from Onestream. The provider is also throwing in a free router (we refuse to call it the 'Super Dooper Router' like Onestream does) and free installation. The only extra you need to pay is a tenner for delivery of the hardware.

So this isn't necessarily the fastest plan (you need to hop over to our best fibre Black Friday deals for that) and there's no TV packages to add (see our broadband and TV deals guide), but we can definitively say that you won't get a cheaper broadband deal this week - thank the heavens for Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

The BEST EVER broadband deal - Black Friday special:

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £9.99 per month

Stop the fight - Onestream has landed a knock out blow in the broadband bout and in the very first round. We still haven't reached Black Friday proper and it's already dealt a killer deal that just won't be bettered. It will cost you £9.99 for the first year of the contract, and then £24.99 thereafter if you want to stay with the provider. But the contract ends in 12 months, so you'll have the opportunity to get a cheaper alternative again come next year's Black Friday sales. Perfect.

View Deal

How does £9.99pm compare to other broadband deals?

The next best cheap broadband deals out there are from the Post Office and TalkTalk at £15.90 and £17 per month respectively, while Plusnet's £50 Reward Card is tempting, too. But, as you can see, none come close to matching Onestream.

If you need more speed than the standard ADSL connection on offer here, then you'll see TalkTalk leading the fibre charge with its £19.95 per month plan - one of the cheapest fibre deals we've ever seen. And it's hard not to look past BT broadband Black Friday deals either, where there's a prepaid Mastercard up to the value of £140 up for grabs.