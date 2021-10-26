Black Friday is always the best time of year to purchase a TV at a discount, and if you're after the best Samsung TV Black Friday deals that the gods of commerce can offer up, you've come to the right place. Whether you're after an arty Frame set, or a top-notch QLED, we'll be offering up all the best Samsung TV Black Friday deals right here.



So when can you expect kick off? Black Friday 2021 sales officially open on November 26 this year. But as we've noted over the past few years, retailers are starting to discount their wares earlier and earlier – don't be surprised to see offers start coming in from the middle of October, even.



Always an eager beaver, Amazon is already lifting the covers off some of its Black Friday TV deals, having already launched its Epic Deals sale in October. Its "Black Friday-worthy" deals will run right up to and through the month of November, with specific mention of QLED sets pointing to Samsung TV deals featuring heavily.



So if you want to stay up to date with all the movers and shakers in TV deals land, and have a particular penchant for ol' Sammy, bookmark this page for tip top news and offers and read on for more information on when sales start, where to look for bargains, and last year's best Black Friday Samsung TV deals.

Black Friday Samsung TV deals: FAQ

When will the best Black Friday TV deals start in 2021? Lining up with the US Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday sales officially open up on November 26 this year. Depending on the retailer, it's likely you'll see many earlier deals appear too, as each shop tries to claw its way to the top of the commerce mountain. Regardless, the very best Black Friday TV deals, including those featuring the Samsung brand usually pop up happen between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday – the Monday immediately following Black Friday.

Today's best Samsung TV deals - US

Image Samsung 50-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: $899.95 $527.99 at Walmart

Save $371 - You can score a massive $371 discount on this stunning Samsung 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. That's the best price you'll find for the 4K set that delivers bright, bold colors thanks to the powerful Dynamic Crystal technology and includes built in voice assistants for hands-free control.

View Deal

Image Samsung 55-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy's TV deals include this stunning Samsung 55-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Samsung set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.

View Deal

Today's best Samsung TV deals - UK

Image Samsung 43-inch TU7020 Smart 4K UHD TV: £429 £379 at Argos

Argos has this Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of £379. The 43-inch set from Samsung delivers a bright, bold picture with life-like images thanks to the Crystal processor and 4K HD resolution.

View Deal

Image Samsung AU9007 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £549 £479 at Currys

Save £70 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Currys has this feature-rich 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for £479. The 4K Ultra HD TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the dynamic crystal colour technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Image Samsung TU7020 50-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: £549 £479 at Very

Save £70 - This stunning Samsung 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for £479 at Very. That's the best price you'll find for the 4K set that delivers bright, bold colors thanks to the powerful Dynamic Crystal technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

View Deal

Image Samsung 2021 55-inch AU7110 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: £699 £579 at Amazon

Save £120 - For a limited time, Amazon has a £120 discount on this stunning Samsung 55-inch 4K TV. The 2021 set features PurColour technology and a 4K Crystal processor which delivers a premium-picture experience with life-like images and bold, bright colours.

View Deal

Image Samsung 55-inch AU8000 4K TV: £699 £592.99 at Amazon

Save £156 – This Samsung TV from Amazon packs in 4K HDR, HDR10+, and built-in Alexa, and it's on sale for a record-low price of £579. It had already seen a bit of a discount on Amazon, and now with a £156 price cut, that's hard to pass up on a screen this size.

View Deal

Image Samsung QE55QN94A 55-inch 4K UHD QLED TV: £1,599 £1,499 at Richer Sounds

Save £100 - If you're looking for a premium display, Richer Sounds has a nice £100 discount on this Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV. You can save an even further 10% when you apply the discount code SAMSNEOQLED10 at checkout.

View Deal

Image Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it delivers superb colors and clarity, and includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Image Samsung 2021 75-inch AU7110 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: £999 £899 at Amazon

Save £100 - For a limited time, Amazon has a £100 discount on this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV. The 2021 set features PurColour technology and a 4K Crystal processor which delivers a premium-picture experience with life-like images and bold, bright colours.

View Deal

Image TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 on this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart right now. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

View Deal

Image Samsung 65-inch QN94A QLED 4K HDR Smart TV: £2,299 £1,999 at Samsung

Save £300 - Currys' latest TV deals include this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV that's on sale for a record-low price of £1,999. The QN94A series set delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colours and sharp contrasts thanks to the Quantum HDR powered by HDR10+ and the powerful Quantum processor 4K. To sweeten this deal, Currys is offering a further 10% discount when you apply code 10OFFVIS at checkout.

View Deal

Image Samsung The Frame 2020 65-inch 4K QLED TV: £1,799 £1,299 was at Currys

Save £500 – Score a massive $500 off this stunning 65-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Includes HDR10+ too. View Deal

Will Cyber Monday have better TV deals than on Black Friday?

That's a tricky one to answer. The so-called Cyber Monday occurs on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on November 29 this year. It's an opportunity for 'encore' sales – a last hurrah as retailers try to pinch a few more pennies ahead of Christmas.

While the vast majority of deals will be offered on and in the run-up to Black Friday, Cyber Monday still usually holds back a few surprises, with at least one or two big ticket TV deals dropping to coax shoppers back in.

Wo be on the safe side, we'd suggest pulling the trigger on the best Black Friday Samsung TV deals if you see one that takes your fancy – there's no gaurantee that a good Samsung offer will pop up twice. But if you don't find what you want in the first sales wave, consider holding out for a late-in-the-day Samsung bargain if you really have your heart set on the brand over the competition.

As for which stores to keep an eye on, the rule of thumb is that if they made a big deal out of Black Friday, they'll do the same again for Cyber Monday.

Last year's best Black Friday Samsung TV deals (US)

A good way of figuring out what's to come for Black Friday 2021 is to look back and see how the sales market fared the previous year. When it came to Samsung TVs in the US in 2020, however, it was a surprisingly quiet offering.



While bargain basement TVs were popping up everywhere, with brands like Hisense and TCL offering massive displays at cut-throat prices, there were fewer high-end Samsung TV offers in the US that we really felt were worth the wait. Our pick of the bunch in the US was Best Buy's great deal on the 2020 edition of the 32-inch Frame set.

Last year's Black Friday Samsung TV deals in the US

Image Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Save $120 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at a fantastically low price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.

Last year's best Black Friday TV deals (UK)

It was a whole other story in the UK though. Retailers in Blighty really pushed Samsung's wares hard, and there were loads of very tempting TV discounts right across the Samsung range. Retailers offered record-low prices on QLED displays and first-time discounts on Samsung's 2020 The Frame TV.

Last year's Black Friday Samsung TV deals in the UK

Image Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Currys

Save £150 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at its lowest ever price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £649 at Currys

Save £150 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £250 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.



Image Samsung 65-inch (2020) HDR 4K TV: was £619 now £499 at John Lewis (save £90)

Save £120 – If you're looking for a big-screen, 4K TV for less this Black Friday, the cheapest 65-inch option at John Lewis is this feature-packed Samsung UE65TU7100, which is currently £120 off after a double-dip discount. And because you're buying through John Lewis, you bag yourself a 5-year guarantee too.

